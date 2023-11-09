Cricket World Cup: Australia v Bangladesh and England v Pakistan predictions and betting tips

Where to watch Australia v Bangladesh and England v Pakistan

Australia v Bangladesh and England v Pakistan predictions

England's final act of a disastrous World Cup defence sees the outgoing 50-over champions take on Pakistan at Eden Gardens on Saturday morning.

Pakistan started the final round of group games with an outside shot of qualifying for the semi-finals but their task was made nigh on impossible by New Zealand's big win over Sri Lanka on Thursday, meaning they will need to beat England by a yawning margin to pip the Black Caps to a place in the last four.

For England, meanwhile, victory should at least stave off the ignominy of relinquishing their title and failing to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Bookmakers are struggling to split the pair but it could be worth siding with Pakistan to add further insult to injury to the outgoing world champions.

It must be remembered that England's two group wins have come against bottom two Bangladesh and the Netherlands, and they have looked out of their depth against the top sides.

Pakistan have recorded four wins and lost just once to the nations below the top three and their batting unit has been much more reliable than England's during the tournament.

Even against the Netherlands on Wednesday there was a moment when it look as if England could fold with the bat were it not for another backs-to-the-wall century from Ben Stokes.

Pakistan's batters have registered three centuries to England's two and 12 fifties to eight of England's unit during the tournament and that could give them the edge.

There is likely to be an anti-climatic feel to Saturday's first encounter between Australia and Bangladesh.

Glenn Maxwell produced one of the most remarkable innings in World Cup history to lead his country to victory over Afghanistan on Tuesday to book the Aussies' place in the final four, whereas Bangladesh cannot make the semis.

The Tigers did pick up their second win of the tournament with a three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Monday, but Australia are a much better side and it’s easy to see why Pat Cummins' men are long odds-on to head into their semi-final against South Africa in style.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune has offered plenty of assistance for spinners during the tournament.

Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid took six wickets between them in the stadium’s last match and Australia have one of the best spinners in the ODI arena.

Adam Zampa has already taken 20 wickets in the group stage and looks a tempting price to be the Aussie top wicket-taker again.

