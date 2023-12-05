Big Bash League 2023-24 season predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Big Bash League

Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars

Sky Sports Cricket, 8.15am Thursday

Best bets

Hobart Hurricanes to win Big Bash League

1pt 13-2 bet365 , BoyleSports, Hills

Usman Khawaja top Brisbane Heat runscorer v Melbourne Stars

1pt 11-4 Coral , Ladbrokes

Big Bash League predictions

Perth Scorchers claimed their fifth Big Bash League title in February, sealing a tense five-wicket win over Brisbane Heat in the final thanks to a rollicking stand of 41 off 15 balls between Nick Hobson and Cooper Connolly.

The Scorchers are favourites to complete a hat-trick of triumphs in 2023-24 and Sydney Sixers, who are next in the betting, also have impressive BBL pedigree.

The Sixers lifted the trophy in 2020 and 2021 before a thumping 79-run defeat to the Scorchers in the 2022 final but it could be worth opposing the front two in the market with Hobart Hurricanes.

The Tasmanian representatives are yet to win a Big Bash title but their lack of Australian Test players means they should be able to name a settled team during the 2023-24 campaign.

That is a major boost to any franchise and the Hurricanes, captained by ace T20 fast bowler Nathan Ellis, have a power-packed batting line-up including Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott and Tim David.

Overseas signings Sam Hain, Chris Jordan and Corey Anderson should provide strong support for a core of Aussie white-ball internationals and the Hurricanes can kick on after a tough 2022-23 campaign.

Last season's runners-up Brisbane Heat are likely to be missing Michael Neser, Nathan McSweeney, Jimmy Peirson and Matt Renshaw for Thursday's season opener against Melbourne Stars.

Skipper Usman Khawaja should be available before the start of Australia's Test summer and the veteran opener, who scored 94 off 55 balls in last season's Eliminator victory against Sydney Thunder, can lead the hosts' charge.

