Australia v Afghanistan predictions and cricket betting tips: Zampa could have Afghanistan in a spin

Where to watch Australia v Afghanistan

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 8.30am Tuesday

Best bet

Adam Zampa top Australia wicket-taker

2pts 11-4 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Australia v Afghanistan predictions

Australia and Afghanistan are both serious contenders for the remaining semi-final berths at this year's World Cup and their clash at the Wankhede Stadium should not disappoint.

After opening defeats to India and South Africa, Australia have rallied to win five matches on the spin, most recently ending England's World Cup campaign with a 33-run win on Saturday.

They have also beaten Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the Netherlands and New Zealand as part of that streak and they are in the driving seat for third spot.

But the other semi-final place is up for grabs and Afghanistan would leapfrog Pakistan and New Zealand into fourth with a win over the Aussies.

Bookmakers rate them as outsiders to win this match but they are on a three-game winning run, having taken down New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and they will not go down easily.

There have been no standout individual performances at this tournament for Afghanistan but central to Australia's revival in India have been the performances of prolific leg-break bowler Adam Zampa, who has capitalised on spin-friendly conditions on the subcontinent.

Zampa is among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament with 19 scalps to his name and he was devastating against England, taking 3-21 from his ten overs, dislodging key batsmen Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali.

Zampa has been his side's top wicket-taker in all five of their World Cup wins and he looks overpriced to do so against Afghanistan, having taken three wickets against them in Bristol four years ago.

