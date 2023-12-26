Chelsea v Crystal Palace predictions, odds and betting tips: Eagles can soar at Stamford Bridge

Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets on the Premier League. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Chelsea v Crystal Palace

You can watch Chelsea v Crystal Palace in the Premier League on December 27, live on Amazon Prime Video

Match prediction & best bet

Crystal Palace draw no bet

1pt 12-5 bet365

You can bet on Chelsea v Crystal Palace here and get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power

Chelsea v Crystal Palace odds

Chelsea 3-4

Crystal Palace 18-5

Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Chelsea v Crystal Palace team news

Chelsea

Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka are all out with injuries and miss out alongside the suspended Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling, while midfield duo Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are doubts.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace will be without Cheick Doucoure, Jensun Rak-Sakyi, Joel Ward, Odsonne Edouard, Sam Johnstone and Rob Holding. Eberechi Eze featured from the bench against Brighton and could be back in the starting line-up.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace predictions

Chelsea set an unwanted record when losing at Molineux on Christmas Eve, suffering their 19th league defeat of the calendar year when going down 2-1 to Wolves and becoming the side with the most losses in the Premier League in 2023 in the process.

They should be feeling confident of shrugging that defeat off and getting back to winning ways immediately as they welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge, who they have beaten 12 times in a row making the Eagles one of a very select few teams the Blues have beaten in 2023, but things may not be that straightforward.

Mauricio Pochettino's side in are in the midst of an injury crisis, just as they have been for most of the season, with numerous first-team players on the sidelines.

Key defenders Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana are all out, as is first-choice goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, and the Blues could be vulnerable at the back against a Palace side who put two past champions Manchester City in their last away match and could welcome arguably their best attacker, Eberechi Eze, back into the starting line-up.

But it is not only in defence that Chelsea have problems as both Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer, the Blues' most important attackers, picked up their fifth bookings of the season in the defeat at Wolves, leaving Pochettino with limited options at the other end too.

The hosts have recorded just one clean sheet in their last 11 league games and may struggle to keep Palace, led by Eze and the in-form Michael Olise, at bay, while their depleted frontline are unlikely to provide enough output to swing the scoreline in their favour.

The Eagles have failed to score in their last five trips to Stamford Bridge but they face a completely different proposition this time. Their hosts have lost three of their last four matches, have already been defeated by Brentford and Nottingham Forest at home and are heavily depleted all over the pitch.

Roy Hodgson's men could cause an upset and add the Chelsea's growing misery as well as the pressure growing on Pochettino, although the Blues are unbeaten in five home matches so it may be worth backing Palace in the draw-no-bet market.

Key stat

Chelsea have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 Premier League matches

Probable teams

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Ugochukwu, Gallagher; Madueke, Nkunku, Mudryk; Jackson

Subs: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Badiashille, Maatsen, Matos, Lavia, Caicedo, Broja, Washington

Crystal Palace (4-3-3): Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, Richards, Eze; Olise, Mateta, Ayew

Subs: Matthews, Tomkins, Riedewald, Schlupp, Ebiowei, Hughes, Ozoh, Franca, Ahamada

Inside info

Chelsea

Star man Gallagher

Top scorer Jackson

Penalty taker Jackson

Card magnet Jackson

Assist ace Gallagher

Set-piece aerial threat Disasi

Crystal Palace

Star man Olise

Top scorer Eze

Penalty taker Eze

Card magnet Andersen

Assist ace Ayew

Set-piece aerial threat Andersen

Chelsea v Crystal Palace b et builder predictions

Michael Olise to have a shot on target

The return of Michael Olise has been huge for Crystal Palace and the French winger has taken eight shots in his last five matches, highlighting his importance to the side. He scored the crucial penalty to gain a point at Manchester City in the Eagles' last away game and could register at least one shot on target in this fixture, with Chelsea depleted in defence.

Conor Gallagher to receive a yellow card

With Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez both doubts for this fixture, Conor Gallagher may have to get through a lot of work in the Chelsea engine room and could catch the attention of the referee if things get ugly for the Blues. The Eagles employ some tricky customers, especially Eberechi Eze who Gallagher may be tasked with containing, and the former Palace loanee could be forced into some cynical fouls as a result.

Djordje Petrovic to make over 2.5 saves

The Blues shotstopper was forced into making four saves in the defeat at Wolves and could be in for another busy outing when Palace arrive at Stamford Bridge. The Eagles registered four shots on target against Liverpool and three against Brighton and they could exploit the Chelsea's depleted defence and force the Serbian goalkeeper into action on a few occasions.

Pays out at 10-1 with bet365

Grab a £40 Paddy Power Premier League free bet on Chelsea v Crystal Palace

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on Chelsea v Crystal Palace in the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Premier League 2023 betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Premier League betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded.

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.