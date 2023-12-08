Regis Prograis v Devin Haney predictions and boxing betting tips: Take a chance on big puncher Prograis

Where to watch Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney

DAZN, coverage starts 1am Sunday

Best bets for Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney

Regis Prograis to win by KO/TKO/Disqualification

1pts 6-1 Paddy Power , Hills , Betfair

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Odds

Devin Haney 2-7

Regis Prograis 3-1

Draw 18-1

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Predictions

Devin Haney will attempt to become a two-weight world champion in San Francisco on Saturday night as he takes on knockout specialist Regis Prograis.

This looks to be one of those fights where either Haney will win on points or Prograis gets a stoppage. The former is the more likely of those two options but that result offers little value, while a Prograis stoppage is overpriced and as such is worth the risk.

Prograis carries enough power to stop any fighter in this weight class with 24 of his 29 victories coming inside the distance.

Haney found himself in trouble a few times against Vasyl Lomachenko in his last bout, and while Prograis isn’t as slick as the Ukrainian, he is still a dangerous fighter. ‘Rougarou’ has more than just a puncher’s chance here so a small stake on a stoppage for Prograis looks the best approach.

