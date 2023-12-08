Regis Prograis v Devin Haney predictions and boxing betting tips: Take a chance on big puncher Prograis
Free boxing tips and predictions for the WBC Super Lightweight title fight between Regis Prograis and Devin Haney at San Francisco's Chase Center on Saturday
Where to watch Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney
DAZN, coverage starts 1am Sunday
Best bets for Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney
Regis Prograis to win by KO/TKO/Disqualification
1pts 6-1 Paddy Power, Hills, Betfair
Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Odds
Devin Haney 2-7
Regis Prograis 3-1
Draw 18-1
Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney Predictions
Devin Haney will attempt to become a two-weight world champion in San Francisco on Saturday night as he takes on knockout specialist Regis Prograis.
This looks to be one of those fights where either Haney will win on points or Prograis gets a stoppage. The former is the more likely of those two options but that result offers little value, while a Prograis stoppage is overpriced and as such is worth the risk.
Prograis carries enough power to stop any fighter in this weight class with 24 of his 29 victories coming inside the distance.
Haney found himself in trouble a few times against Vasyl Lomachenko in his last bout, and while Prograis isn’t as slick as the Ukrainian, he is still a dangerous fighter. ‘Rougarou’ has more than just a puncher’s chance here so a small stake on a stoppage for Prograis looks the best approach.
