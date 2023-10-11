Misfits Prime boxing predictions and betting tips for KSI v Tommy Fury & Logan Paul v Dillon Danis + claim a £40 free bet from Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Misfits Prime boxing card. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch KSI v Tommy Fury & Logan Paul v Dillon Danis

You can watch KSI v Tommy Fury & Logan Paul v Dillon Danis on DAZN PPV, with the main card starting at approximately 7pm on Saturday, October 14.

Where is KSI v Tommy Fury & Logan Paul v Dillon Danis

The Misfits Prime card takes place at the AO Arena, Manchester, on Saturday, October 14.

KSI v Fury ring-walk time

The ring walk for KSI v Tommy Fury is expected to take place at 10.50pm, subject to the length of the undercard fights.

Paul v Danis ring-walk time

The ring walk for Logan Paul v Dillon Danis is expected to take place at 10.05pm BST, subject to the length of the undercard fights.

KSI v Fury odds

KSI 3-1

Tommy Fury 1-3

Draw 14-1

KSI v Tommy Fury predictions

At some stage, a professional boxer is going to lose one of these crossover contests and Tommy Fury may have to dig deep against a confident looking KSI in the main event on the Misfits Prime card.

The YouTuber looks in great shape for Saturday’s clash and has clearly been taking the challenge seriously. That said, Fury has far more experience, and by securing a split-decision win over Jake Paul last time out he has managed to beat a man who is probably the best of this crop of social-media-stars-turned-boxers.

KSI probably isn’t far off Paul’s level, and he does have a win over Jake's brother Logan on his own record - and with Fury the clear favourite this could be far closer than the bout odds suggest.

As this is a six-round affair, backing the fight to go the distance at evens looks a strong option. Fury has four stoppage wins in nine fights but the combined record of the four fighters he has managed to beat inside the distance is two wins, two draws and 72 defeats - and KSI could be above that level despite his novice status.

Experience does count, however, and Fury is the better-schooled fighter. The 24-year-old was perhaps unlucky to not be awarded a unanimous win against Paul as he landed with greater accuracy and can claim a win on points.

Logan Paul v Dillon Danis odds

Logan Paul 2-9

Dillon Danis 5-1

Draw 16-1

Logan Paul v Dillon Danis predictions

Logan Paul’s official record reads one fight, one defeat (against KSI) but he is a better fighter than that.

While younger brother Jake has gone on to compile a reasonable fighting record, Paul has instead focused on other ventures but he returns to the ring for an exhibition bout with MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

This has turned into a grudge match and both camps have probably gone too far with the verbal sparring ahead of this meeting. Fireworks could be on the cards, and backing Paul to win by KO or TKO stands out.

Danis is regarded as a grappler in MMA and those skills will be of no use on Saturday, while Paul has been in the ring with Floyd Mayweather Jr and lasted the distance. That may have been an exhibition contest but the experience will still have been invaluable and should set him up for a win here.

With Paul a heavy favourite, the round betting appeals and a Paul third-round stoppage looks the best bet. The YouTube star will look to impose himself early on and could be in a position to finish the fight in the third.

