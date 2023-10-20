Jack Catterall v Jorge Linares predictions and boxing betting tips: Catterall can catch aged opponent

Where to watch Jack Catterall v Jorge Linares

DAZN, from 7pm

Best bets

Jack Catterall to win by stoppage

2pts 4-5 Hills

Reece Bellotti to win by stoppage

1pt 5-2 Betfair , Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Jack Catterall v Jorge Linares predictions

Jorge Linares has scored some memorable victories over British fighters in the past, beating Kevin Mitchell, Luke Campbell and Anthony Crolla, but the 38-year-old has lost five of his last eight bouts and he looks a fading force ahead of his clash with Jack Catterall on Saturday night.

Catterall should be an unbeaten and undisputed super-lightweight champion, but the Chorley man was robbed against Josh Taylor and failed to get the decision of the judges.

However, El Gato is a top-level performer and it should be an easy night’s work in Liverpool.

Linares suffered a gruelling stoppage defeat to Zaur Abdullaev last year and that’s likely to have further weakened the punch resistance and durability of a fighter who has contested 55 professional contests. Take Catterall for a knockout victory.

On the undercard, Reece Bellotti clashes with Aqib Fiaz for the vacant Commonwealth super-featherweight title.

Bellotti is the exposed contender, but the Watford whacker showed that the fire still burns with an excellent victory over Youssef Khoumari in June. There are five losses on Bomber’s card, but they include defeats to Jordan Gill, Raymond Ford and Ryan Walsh, and Fiaz is yet to prove he is anywhere near the level of those excellent fighters.

Fiaz is unexposed, but also unproven and the 24-year-old doesn’t appear to carry a great deal of dig, which is good news for Bellotti, who has shown a vulnerability to power in the past.

Bellotti will be in peak condition under top trainer Jim McDonald and he hits hard enough to stop his inexperienced opponent.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.