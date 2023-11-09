Harlem Eubank v Timo Schwarzkopf predictions and boxing betting tips: Home hero can put on a show
Free boxing tips, best bets & analysis for Harlem Eubank v Timo Schwarzkopf at the Brighton Centre on Friday night
Where to watch Eubank v Schwarzkopf
Channel 5, 10pm Friday
Best bet
Harlem Eubank to win by stoppage
1pt 10-3 Betfair, Paddy Power
Eubank v Schwarzkopf predictions
Harlem Eubank will be out to make a splash in front of a home crowd when he takes on Timo Schwarzkopf at the Brighton Centre on Friday night.
On paper this looks the toughest test of Eubank’s career, with Schwarzkopf having gone the distance with Jack Catterall and Aram Faniian. However, the German has fought only three times since 2019 and only once in the last 16 months and it could be an easy night’s work for the Sussex slugger.
Schwarzkopf has been beaten five times in his 27-fight career, and although the exposed 32-year-old has never been stopped, that may change on Friday.
Eubank’s record is a pretty low-key, but the 29-year-old has stopped Martin McDonagh, Ishmael Ellis and Sean Dodd and the 10-3 on offer about a home knockout victory looks too big.
Published on 9 November 2023inBoxing tips
Last updated 15:23, 9 November 2023
