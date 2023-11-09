Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Boxing tips

Harlem Eubank v Timo Schwarzkopf predictions and boxing betting tips: Home hero can put on a show

Free boxing tips, best bets & analysis for Harlem Eubank v Timo Schwarzkopf at the Brighton Centre on Friday night

Harlem Eubank has eyes on the big time
Harlem Eubank has eyes on the big timeCredit: Huw Fairclough

Where to watch Eubank v Schwarzkopf

Channel 5, 10pm Friday 

Best bet

Harlem Eubank to win by stoppage
1pt 10-3 BetfairPaddy Power

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Eubank v Schwarzkopf predictions

Harlem Eubank will be out to make a splash in front of a home crowd when he takes on Timo Schwarzkopf at the Brighton Centre on Friday night. 

On paper this looks the toughest test of Eubank’s career, with Schwarzkopf having gone the distance with Jack Catterall and Aram Faniian. However, the German has fought only three times since 2019 and only once in the last 16 months and it could be an easy night’s work for the Sussex slugger.

Schwarzkopf has been beaten five times in his 27-fight career, and although the exposed 32-year-old has never been stopped, that may change on Friday.

Eubank’s record is a pretty low-key, but the 29-year-old has stopped Martin McDonagh, Ishmael Ellis and Sean Dodd and the 10-3 on offer about a home knockout victory looks too big. 

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

author image
Henry HardwickeRacing Post Sport

Published on 9 November 2023inBoxing tips

Last updated 15:23, 9 November 2023

icon
more inBoxing tips
more inBoxing tips