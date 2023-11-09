Harlem Eubank v Timo Schwarzkopf predictions and boxing betting tips: Home hero can put on a show

Where to watch Eubank v Schwarzkopf

Channel 5, 10pm Friday

Best bet

Harlem Eubank to win by stoppage

1pt 10-3 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Eubank v Schwarzkopf predictions

Harlem Eubank will be out to make a splash in front of a home crowd when he takes on Timo Schwarzkopf at the Brighton Centre on Friday night.

On paper this looks the toughest test of Eubank’s career, with Schwarzkopf having gone the distance with Jack Catterall and Aram Faniian. However, the German has fought only three times since 2019 and only once in the last 16 months and it could be an easy night’s work for the Sussex slugger.

Schwarzkopf has been beaten five times in his 27-fight career, and although the exposed 32-year-old has never been stopped, that may change on Friday.

Eubank’s record is a pretty low-key, but the 29-year-old has stopped Martin McDonagh, Ishmael Ellis and Sean Dodd and the 10-3 on offer about a home knockout victory looks too big.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.