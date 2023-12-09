Chris Billam-Smith v Mateusz Masternak predictions and boxing betting tips: Billam-Smith can put on a show in hometown fight

Where to watch Chris Billam-Smith v Mateusz Masternak

Sky Sports Arena, coverage starts 6pm Sunday

Best bets for Chris Billam-Smith v Mateusz Masternak

Chris Billam-Smith to win by KO/TKO/DQ

1pt 15-8 bet365

Chris Billam-Smith v Mateusz Masternak Odds

Chris Billam-Smith 2-7

Mateusz Masternak 3-1

Draw 20-1

Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak Predictions

Chris Billam-Smith defends his WBO world cruiserweight title for the first time on Sunday night when he takes on former European champion Mateusz Masternak.

The fight will be Billam-Smith’s fourth consecutive outing in Bournemouth and hometown fights appear to bring out the best in the Gentleman.

The champion is a worthy favourite to retain his title but Poland’s Masternak is a tough competitor and arrives seeking to extend a six-fight winning streak.

Masternak has not entered the ring for a year but that shouldn’t be a major hindrance as he has taken lengthy breaks between fights before.

The 36-year-old has a 47-5 record and only one of his defeats has come via a stoppage. That said, Billam-Smith may be able to get the job done inside the distance.

The Brit needed the judges to beat Lawrence Okolie in his last bout but he did record three knockdowns on that occasion.

Billam-Smith has a knockout rate of 60 per cent, with 12 of his 18 victories coming inside the distance, the last of which was a brutal fifth round KO of Armend Xhoxhaj in December last year.

This is Masternak’s second world title fight - he lost out to Youri Kalenga when challenging for the interim WBA belt in 2014 - but is also also probably his last chance to become a world champion, so he will need to take a few risks.

That could leave him open to Billam-Smith, who has the skills and tools to take advantage and can finish the job inside the distance in front of a boisterous home support.

