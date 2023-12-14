Jake Paul vs Andre August boxing predictions and betting tips: Paul to win 35-1

Betfair are offering Jake Paul to beat Andre August at 35-1. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included the terms and conditions of this offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Jake Paul v Andre August

You can watch Jake Paul vs Andre August on DAZN, where the main card starts at approximately 12.30am on Saturday, December 16. The event is not a pay-per-view card but does require a subscription to DAZN.

Where is Jake Paul v Andre August

Jake Paul v Andre August will take place at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, December 16.

Jake Paul v Andre August ring-walk time

The ring walk for Jake Paul v Andre August is expected to take place at 3.30am, subject to the length of the undercard fights.

Jake Paul v Andre August fight predictions and best bets

Jake Paul to win by decision or technical decision

2pts Evs Coral, Ladbrokes

Two or more knockdowns in the fight

1pt 9-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Jake Paul v Andre August odds

Jake Paul 1-5

Andre August 5-1

Draw 16-1

Jake Paul v Andre August predictions

Jake Paul fell short in his bid to beat a professional boxer this year when he lost via split decision to Tommy Fury, but he can realise his ambition at the second attempt against Andre August.

Few boxing fans expected Paul to get this far when he set out on his boxing odyssey against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in 2020. But Paul has put together a solid 7-1 record, albeit most of his bouts have come against MMA fighters and August will represent another step in his progress.

August has a 10-1-1 record but he last fought in August and that was his first outing since 2019, meaning he has fought just once since Paul’s debut.

Paul is the clear and deserved favourite following his wins over Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz, which are just as impressive as anything on August’s record. Diaz is an exceptional athlete, so the fact that Paul went the distance with the former UFC star and won indicates he may have the engine to outlast and outwork 35-year-old August, who has never contested an eight-round fight.

A Paul victory on points looks a good option as August should provide him with a test and can reach the final bell. But that doesn't mean the fight will necessarily be low on action.

Both fighters will feel they have a point to prove. Paul wants to show he belongs in the professional ranks and August will be desperate to avoid defeat to a fighter who made his name on social media.

Paul clearly carries power as four of his seven wins have come inside the distance and he scored a knockdown in his defeat to Fury. August, meanwhile, has recorded five stoppages and both fighters, who have just 20 fights in total between them, could be liable to getting caught .

It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see either man hit the canvass during the eight rounds so the 9-2 on offer about two or more knockdowns looks worth a small interest.

