Adam Azim v Franck Petitjean predictions and boxing betting tips: Brit can star on European scene

Where to watch Azim v Petitjean

Sky Sports Arena, 10pm Saturday

Best bet

Adam Azim to win by stoppage

4pts 8-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Azim v Petitjean predictions

There are a whole host of fights on both sides of the Atlantic this weekend but competitive bouts are in short supply.

Nick Ball faces an interesting test against Isaac Dogboe, but the prices look about right for that Manchester Arena contest.

Denzel Bentley is 1-7 to successfully defend his British middleweight title against Nathan Heaney, Diego Pacheco is a 1-16 chance in America and Richard Riakporhe is a 1-20 shot on the Boxxer card in Wolverhampton.

Adam Azim is a red-hot 1-12 favourite for the Boxxer main event, but there could be still be some value on offer when he takes on Franck Petitjean for the European super lightweight title.

Azim gets a European title shot in only his tenth professional fight, but it is perhaps warranted given the bright impression he has made in his fledgling career in the paid ranks.

The 21-year-old convincingly beat Aram Faniian in September, and while Petitjean is the current European champion, Saturday's fight is arguably a step down in class for Azim.

Petitjean narrowly beat Samuel Molina to win the title in his last fight and the Frenchman has been beaten six times during his career.

It could be one-way traffic in Wolverhampton and the 8-11 about Aziz stopping Petitjean is too big to ignore.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.