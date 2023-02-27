What's on this week: Nicholls' Cheltenham hopes, more festival entries and a Morebattle to savour

Monday

The Cheltenham Festival is just over two weeks away and Paul Nicholls opens his doors to the media at the start of the week to show off his leading contenders.

Bravemansgame, Hermes Allen and Stage Star are just some of the Grade 1 winners due to parade and the Racing Post will be at Ditcheat to deliver all the latest analysis of the champion trainer's line-up.

There is also plenty of intriguing racing on offer, with a competitive amateur jockey handicap chase () the pick of the action at Plumpton. Bass Rock () has been in strong form this season and takes on the well-fancied Richmond Lake at Ayr, while there is evening racing from Wolverhampton.



Tuesday

The final set of Cheltenham Festival entries close at noon and ante-post backers will discover who could line up in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper, Glenfarclas Chase and St James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase.

Pricewise will be on hand to deliver the best ante-post advice, while more Cheltenham clues could come from Kempton, where Nicky Henderson will send Constitution Hill, Marie's Rock and Epatante for a final racecourse gallop ahead of their Grade 1 targets, alongside fellow trainers David Pipe, Milton Harris and Jonjo O'Neill.

The 2021 Foxhunters winner Cousin Pascal may feature among Tuesday's festival entries and returns to action at Leicester (), while an intriguing novice chase () featuring Mortlach, Stag Horn and Fusain begins Catterick's jumps card

Evening racing comes from Southwell where Simon Munir and Isaac Souede's sole runner with Charlie Johnston, French Invasion, seeks a hat-trick in a tricky 1m3f handicap ().

Nicky Henderson: sends his big guns for a day out at Kempton on Tuesday Credit: Richard Heathcote

Wednesday

The BHA's whip review committee will deliver the latest jockey suspensions following their Tuesday deliberations and the results could have major implications for the Cheltenham Festival.

Any jockey handed more than a four-day suspension will miss the meeting and could lose out on top-level rides, while Wednesday also ushers in the reveal of the weights for the festival's handicap contests.

The Racing Post will deliver all the news and analysis as it happens on a busy day off the track, with Tom Segal primed to pick out the best chances after the dust settles from the weights reveal.

Paul Nicholls saddles his first runners of the week and could get off to a flying start at Wincanton, where Outlaw Peter () and Cap Du Mathan () are names to note from his squad.

A noteworthy debutant, One Night Thunder (), could have his first start at Kempton's all-weather evening fixture, while more racing comes from Musselburgh and Lingfield.

Thursday

The Forba Gold Cup () headlines the action at Ludlow and last year's winner Java Point returns to defend his title against Hidden Heroics, who shoulders top weight following success at Cheltenham in December.

More jump racing comes from Taunton, with the bumper on the card () holding most intrigue, as Paul Nicholls has three eyecatching entries in Seeyouinmydreams, Summer Brise and Annie K.

Through The Ages is the name to note at Newcastle, where this half-brother to Yibir could make his debut for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin (). There is more all-weather racing at Chelmsford, including a competitive £25,000 handicap ().

Away from the track, keep an eye out for an interview with Patrick Neville, who trains leading Brown Advisory hope The Real Whacker from his small yard in North Yorkshire.

Patrick Neville (right) with The Real Whacker and owner David Mann Credit: John Grossick

Friday

Monsieur Lecoq will bid to land the Geoffrey Gilbey Trophy () for the second consecutive year at Newbury, which also hosts a 2m4½f novice hurdle () claimed last year by Gelino Bello en route to Grade 1 success in the Sefton Novices' Hurdle. Paul Nicholls is without a runner this time, but Kerry Lee will be hoping to strike in his absence with Atlanta Brave, who is bidding for a hat-trick.

A veterans' handicap chase () will be a popular affair at Doncaster, while Lingfield hosts a valuable 6f handicap () as one of three all-weather meetings alongside Dundalk and Newcastle.

Saturday

The bet365 Morebattle Hurdle () is the highlight of the day on Kelso's biggest afternoon of the year. A £100,000 bonus is on offer to any horse who wins the race and then at the Cheltenham Festival, something The Shunter achieved two years ago.

Last year's winner Cormier features among the entries this time, but a more accurate field will emerge after confirmations on Monday, with the winner of last year's Grade 2 bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle (), Nells Son, also featuring in the Morebattle list.

The BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup () headlines the action at Newbury and was won last year by Paint The Dream for Fergal O'Brien, but Paul Nicholls is likely to factor into proceedings after claiming nine of the 18 runnings of this £60,000 handicap.

Another valuable handicap is on offer at Doncaster () in the Virgin Bet Grimthorpe Handicap Chase, which has been used as a Grand National trial in the past, while at Navan there is more Graded action with the Flyingbolt Novice Chase, a race won last year by subsequent dual Grade 1 winner Gentleman De Mee.

Flat racing enthusiasts are best served at Lingfield, with an afternoon fixture that includes the Listed talkSPORT Spring Cup Stakes () before racing concludes in the evening at Wolverhampton.

Sunday

There are two jumps meetings in Britain to wrap up the week's action, with handicap chases the pick of the racing at Hereford and Ffos Las.

Leopardstown opens for its National Hunt finale with Cheltenham Preview Day, where the Carrickmines Handicap Chase headlines the card before a festival preview at the conclusion of racing.

Also featuring in Sunday's edition of the Racing Post is a Big Read with Philip Hobbs, who discusses reaching his 3,000th winner, upcoming plans to take out a joint-licence and Brown Advisory hope Thyme Hill.

Read more here

. 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.