'There's plenty to like and we're expecting a big run' - Clifford Lee joins the panel for an action-packed weekend

Phill Anderson, Irish Spotlights I’m not convinced the two at the front of the market will appreciate a drop back in trip and I prefer Nashwa, who has looked as good as ever this season. She made easy work of the Falmouth and had excuses at Goodwood before posting arguably a career best when just a length behind Mostahdaf at York. A repeat of that run could be good enough.
James Knight, Coral It looks an open race, but at the prices I'd definitely be with Nashwa. I'd take the view that the Juddmonte was strong form and that Nashwa beat Paddington fair and square for second. There's no way Paddington would be around 6-1 for this and I think she looks a nice each-way bet with the three-year-olds ahead of her in the market hardly looking bombproof after the King George.
Clifford Lee, jockey King Of Steel is interesting back in trip and I would expect him to run a big race and finally get his head in front in a Group 1. Auguste Rodin could still be his main danger, although he didn’t run well last time, but I’m sure Ballydoyle will have him back in business.
