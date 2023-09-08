'There's plenty to like and we're expecting a big run' - Clifford Lee joins the panel for an action-packed weekend

The Irish Champion Stakes is the big one. Who wins?

Phill Anderson, Irish Spotlights I’m not convinced the two at the front of the market will appreciate a drop back in trip and I prefer Nashwa , who has looked as good as ever this season. She made easy work of the Falmouth and had excuses at Goodwood before posting arguably a career best when just a length behind Mostahdaf at York. A repeat of that run could be good enough.

James Knight, Coral It looks an open race, but at the prices I'd definitely be with Nashwa . I'd take the view that the Juddmonte was strong form and that Nashwa beat Paddington fair and square for second. There's no way Paddington would be around 6-1 for this and I think she looks a nice each-way bet with the three-year-olds ahead of her in the market hardly looking bombproof after the King George.

Clifford Lee, jockey King Of Steel is interesting back in trip and I would expect him to run a big race and finally get his head in front in a Group 1. Auguste Rodin could still be his main danger, although he didn’t run well last time, but I’m sure Ballydoyle will have him back in business.