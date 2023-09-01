'There is a lot of potential on show' - Harry Davies and Martin Dwyer share their big-race Saturday views

Could we see a future star in the feature Solario Stakes at Sandown?

Harry Davies, jockey I think at the prices Mortlake could be the one for Ralph Beckett, whose yard is in flying form. He could be more clued up than his main danger Starlore, who has had just one run, but you have to respect the Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt after his debut win over course and distance.

Martin Dwyer, former jockey and pundit There's every chance. The race has produced some high-quality horses and Starlore looks quite exciting. He was quite green and only won by a neck on his debut at Sandown but the form has been franked, with the horse who finished third winning a Listed race at Salisbury. It is notable that Sir Michael Stoute has put him in a race like this on only his second start.

Matt Gardner, Racing Post handicapper I'm not sure about a future star but there is a lot of potential on show. Starlore and Aablan are both exciting once-raced winners but Mortlake really impressed me at Leicester last time when easily powering clear. Ralph Beckett has a strike-rate of 31 per cent this month and Mortlake can give him yet another winner.