'I'll be disappointed if he doesn't win - and win well' - Nick Luck joins the jury for an action-packed Saturday

It’s July Cup day at Newmarket. Who wins the big one?

David Egan, jockey I fancy Azure Blue, who has done nothing but improve over the last year and has been kept fresh for this having not run since York in May. Michael Dods does a remarkable job with this type of horse, who is still under the radar, and there is no jockey riding as well as Paul Mulrennan at the moment.

Jamie Hart, Tote The Commonwealth Cup Exacta pair, Shaquille and Little Big Bear, lock horns again and have every right to be involved at the business end in receipt of a handy three-year-old weight allowance. One who may have slipped slightly under the radar is Kinross, who ran better than his seventh in the QEII Jubilee Stakes last month suggests. Any softening of the ground will play to his strengths and he is likely to be finishing strongly.

Nick Luck, broadcaster If he gets the green light to run then I think this is the day Little Big Bear turns on the style. The July Cup has always been held in high esteem as a stallion-maker by Coolmore and while Little Big Bear clearly needs to do better than he did at Ascot, I think this track will really suit the way he slides along near the front and I'm not sure he'll get too much company for the lead.