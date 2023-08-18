'I think the top two in the market have significant questions to answer' - who do the experts fancy?

The Great St Wilfrid takes centre stage at Ripon. Who wins?

Phill Anderson, Irish spotlights I think Gulliver hasn't had his conditions so far this season but the ground should be soft this time. He ran with credit over this course and distance in June and he will get a decent tow into the race with plenty of speed on his side. He'll be ridden for luck but should be firmly in the mix if he gets the breaks and looks overpriced.

James Doyle, jockey I know Raatea after winning on him at Haydock earlier in the season and he is well-suited to the demands of a big-field handicap. Things didn't set up well for him at Newcastle last time but he's a live contender if the high numbers are favoured. It would be dangerous to discount Summerghand off a mark of 97 and he could be the one from the low stalls if things pan out that way.

Andrew Lobo, Ladbrokes Live In The Moment has run some nice races this season for Alice Haynes with a few obvious excuses along the way, not least at Epsom in June. A big field should hold no fears and if the first-time visor has the same effect as other headgear has had in the past, a double-figure price might be fair.