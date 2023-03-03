'I expect him to go very close' - our experts with their verdicts on the weekend action

Who takes your eye in the Morebattle at Kelso?

Henry Daly, trainer Deere Mark trained by Sam Thomas. Sam’s horses have fairly obviously come back into form after last weekend. He didn’t run Deere Mark on fast ground at Newbury the other day and he looks sure to appreciate the ease in the ground in Scotland. He has a nice racing weight and a good jockey booking in Mr Wedge.

Richard Birch, tipster Deere Mark cruised through a less competitive race at Kempton last time, and is only 6lb higher for that win. That was his first run in handicap company, and he looks open to further improvement under a lovely racing weight of 10st 10lb. Teddy Blue, an excellent third behind Auncunrisque and Filey Bay in Newbury’s Betfair Hurdle last time out, could be the biggest threat.

James Burn, Lambourn correspondent Colonel Mustard may not have been so tasty over fences, but he was a smart novice hurdler and his form last season with Jonbon, Sir Gerhard and State Man is top-quality. He has plenty of experience and conditions should be fine, so he could outclass his rivals despite conceding weight all round.