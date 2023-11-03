'I can see her running a big race at around 14-1' - who do our experts fancy on an action-packed weekend

Are you with or against Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall ?

Phill Anderson, tipster He's a worthy favourite given his comeback success in the race last year and I think if he's at that level, he'll be very hard to beat. Gentlemansgame is interesting given that he's the only one with fitness on his side but the bookmakers haven't taken any chances with him and he's probably got a bit too much to find with the favourite.

Alan Johns, jockey I'm going to side with Bravemansgame, who won the race on his seasonal reappearance last year. I think he will have too much class for his rivals.

James Knight, Coral He's got the strongest form and won this last year first time out, so I can't really see many compelling reasons to think he's a weak favourite. My main view on the race is that Ahoy Senor looks a dubious second favourite given his poor run here last year and I could see either or both of the other two finishing in front of him.