Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionSaturday Jury
premium

'His proven stamina can be a big asset' - Richard Hoiles and Jamie Piggott join the Saturday Jury for St Leger day

It’s St Leger day at Doncaster. Who wins the big one?

Richard Hoiles, ITV commentator Gregory was taken out of his comfort zone in the Great Voltigeur, wasting energy in a battle for the lead he did not need to win. If Kieran Shoemark can make it a solid even gallop, rather than over commit in any early skirmishes, then his proven stamina can be a big asset.

Jamie Piggott, bloodstock agent Wouldn’t it be amazing to see Desert Hero add to his impressive Royal Ascot and Goodwood wins? From a family perspective we’re one knighthood light and I can’t think of a better way for William [Haggas] to get himself on the list!

John Priddey, Ladbrokes The formlines seem to loop round and round into each other. I'd rather take a flier away from the top of the market with the Aidan O'Brien-trained second and third strings, Tower Of London and Alexandroupolis. They both have bits and pieces of form that would be good enough and both are near relations of Leger winners.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 15 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 15 September 2023
icon
more inThe Saturday Jury
more inThe Saturday Jury