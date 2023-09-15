'His proven stamina can be a big asset' - Richard Hoiles and Jamie Piggott join the Saturday Jury for St Leger day

It’s St Leger day at Doncaster. Who wins the big one?

Richard Hoiles, ITV commentator Gregory was taken out of his comfort zone in the Great Voltigeur, wasting energy in a battle for the lead he did not need to win. If Kieran Shoemark can make it a solid even gallop, rather than over commit in any early skirmishes, then his proven stamina can be a big asset.

Jamie Piggott, bloodstock agent Wouldn’t it be amazing to see Desert Hero add to his impressive Royal Ascot and Goodwood wins? From a family perspective we’re one knighthood light and I can’t think of a better way for William [Haggas] to get himself on the list!

John Priddey, Ladbrokes The formlines seem to loop round and round into each other. I'd rather take a flier away from the top of the market with the Aidan O'Brien-trained second and third strings, Tower Of London and Alexandroupolis. They both have bits and pieces of form that would be good enough and both are near relations of Leger winners.