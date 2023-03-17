'He's won every time I've ridden him' - our experts cast their eye over the weekend action

It’s Midlands National day at Uttoxeter. Who wins the big one ( )?

Paul Binfield, Paddy Power has gone up 5lb for his Welsh Grand National victory but that may not be enough to stop him going in again as he was always doing enough at Chepstow. It would be wonderful to see Nicky Martin scoop another big race and a horse that lands a Welsh National on soft ground must have a right chance of staying this marathon trip.

Natalie Green, broadcaster I like at a decent price. He had a disappointing 2022 but has been back to form since the turn of the year for Phil Kirby, most recently winning at Catterick, where his jumping was particularly good. I’m hoping he’ll be thereabouts. is another who ticks plenty of boxes. This test is right up his street.

Graeme Rodway, deputy betting editor looks perfect for the race. He's 6lb higher than when winning at this course last time and has plenty more to offer now he's upped to 4m2f. Plenty argued he didn’t get home over 3m5f in the Classic Chase, but they went a fierce pace on heavy ground that day and he's worth another chance to prove he stays marathon trips.