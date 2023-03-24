'He's well handicapped and the stable is in form' - the experts deliver their weekend verdicts

It's Dubai World Cup night at Meydan. Who wins the big one?

Owen Goulding, reporter I was really sweet on the trailblazing Panthalassa, but he has been drawn widest of all. I still fancy him each-way, but Country Grammer is now a very backable price. He was impressive when winning this 12 months ago and was unlucky behind Panthalassa in the Saudi Cup (raced too far back). Given a more prominent ride, he can go back-to-back.

Gary Hind, former UAE champion jockey The Dubai World Cup is effectively a rerun of the Saudi Cup with the first seven home in Riyadh clashing again. I'm positive about last year's winning combination, Frankie Dettori and Country Grammer. Dettori in the saddle again is surely a massive factor given he is the joint-most successful jockey in the race.

Tom Park, Weekender editor Last year’s winner Country Grammer ran an extraordinary race to be second in the Saudi Cup last time. Caught wide throughout, Frankie Dettori’s mount was dropping back through the field on the turn for home but really got his act together in the straight. I expect him to reverse the form with Panthalassa and land back-to-back wins.