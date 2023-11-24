'He's been extremely progressive since he beat a horse of mine' - trainer Olly Murphy joins our expert panel

Who wins the big Betfair Chase match-up?

Oli Bell, ITV Racing It has to be Bravemansgame . He's a class horse on his day, as he showed in the King George and Gold Cup. His connections would have no doubt hoped for victory on his comeback run in the Charlie Hall but it was an encouraging enough performance. He raced with enthusiasm and probably just got a little bit tired. He should be hard to beat.

Olly Murphy, trainer It looks a really tight contest, but Protektorat will be ready for it and fresh. Bravemansgame comes into this off the back of a gallant run in the Charlie Hall Chase, but Dan Skelton's horse will be 100 per cent for this. He looks like he's been targeted for this since he came back in at the start of the season.

Maddy Playle, tipster I’d rather back Protektorat than Bravemansgame at the prices. Last year’s winner will surely prefer the likely soft ground and will have been prepared meticulously for this race. A wind operation could prompt further improvement too. Bravemansgame should come on for his Charlie Hall reappearance but I was still a little disappointed he didn’t win.