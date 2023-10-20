'He's a wonderful horse and can win again' - David Redvers joins our panel of experts to preview Champions Day

The Champion Stakes headlines a brilliant card at Ascot. Who wins it?

Pat Cooney, bet365 I’m still struggling to get on the Horizon Dore bandwagon. He’s yet to even run in a Group 1 never mind win one. I’ll select Bay Bridge , who won a stronger-looking running of this race a year ago and I’m pleased he goes back down to his optimum trip here.

Maddy Playle, tipster Horizon Dore has been a bit friendless in the last few days, but that suits me because it means he'll be a bigger price. This will be his toughest task yet, but he is sure to be suited by the switch to the inner course, comes into this with the ideal preparation and seems to accelerate similarly to Ace Impact. Those fancying an each-way bet should consider Dubai Honour at 33-1.

Steven Powell, racecourse commentator The switch to the inner course, and therefore better ground, makes this a trickier contest because it’s not so easy to rule in or rule out horses because of heavy going. I think conditions should be spot on for King Of Steel . Ten furlongs with a little bit of ease and he can gain a deserved top-flight victory.