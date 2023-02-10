'He's a ridiculous price at long odds-on' - find out what our experts think of the big-race action
It's Betfair Hurdle day at Newbury. Who wins the big one?
Henry Brooke, jockey You can understand why Filey Bay is favourite as you've got to respect anything Emmet Mullins brings over from Ireland. He's won both starts for his new yard and looks to be a horse with more improvement to come. Novices have a good record in the race and Deere Mark is interesting, but he might find it a bit tough going up to this grade.
James Burn, Lambourn correspondent Nicky Henderson might be due another win in this race and No Ordinary Joe looks a solid contender for the trainer. He was third in the 2021 Greatwood so knows his way around a competitive two-mile handicap and there was lots to like about the way he defied a lengthy layoff when winning at Kempton over Christmas.
Barry Orr, Betfair I like the novice Rubaud. He carried his penalty well when beating Brentford Hope by seven lengths at Taunton, while the form of his second to Rare Edition at Kempton on ground he didn’t like looks okay, despite the winner being turned over at Huntingdon on Thursday.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in