Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureSaturday Jury
premium

'He'll love the demands of Aintree' - Tom Scudamore joins our team of experts for Grand National day

It’s the big one. Who wins the Grand National?

Pat Cooney, bet365 Our Power looks a value price to me. He’s unpenalised for his win last time in a well-contested handicap and I think his National chance has been underrated as he did need several others to drop out before getting in. Apart from Corach Rambler, I make him the next best well-handicapped contender in the race, so he makes plenty of appeal at current odds. 

Mark Johnson, ITV commentator Coko Beach. He finished eighth last year, running really well despite losing a shoe. His Punchestown win last time was a career-best effort and having Harry Cobden on board is no bad thing either. 

Tom Scudamore, former jockey It might be an unoriginal choice, but for many reasons I hope it's Corach Rambler. I think he’ll love the demands of Aintree and if the handicapper could have another go at him, he would be carrying 10lb more. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 14 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 14 April 2023
icon
more inThe Saturday Jury
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inThe Saturday Jury