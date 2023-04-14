'He'll love the demands of Aintree' - Tom Scudamore joins our team of experts for Grand National day

It’s the big one. Who wins the Grand National?

Pat Cooney, bet365 looks a value price to me. He’s unpenalised for his win last time in a well-contested handicap and I think his National chance has been underrated as he did need several others to drop out before getting in. Apart from Corach Rambler, I make him the next best well-handicapped contender in the race, so he makes plenty of appeal at current odds.

Mark Johnson, ITV commentator . He finished eighth last year, running really well despite losing a shoe. His Punchestown win last time was a career-best effort and having Harry Cobden on board is no bad thing either.

Tom Scudamore, former jockey It might be an unoriginal choice, but for many reasons I hope it's . I think he’ll love the demands of Aintree and if the handicapper could have another go at him, he would be carrying 10lb more.