'He will be massively dangerous off bottomweight' - our experts provide their best bets for a busy weekend

It’s Paddy Power Gold Cup day. Who wins the big one?

Rupert Bell, broadcaster I have nothing but admiration for The Real Whacker but you have to go back to the 1960s to find the last horse to carry 12st to victory. Therefore I'm going to side with Angels Breath , who wasn't a bad second over hurdles at Cheltenham in October and should be a big player off his weight.

Paul Binfield, Paddy Power Sam Thomas said he couldn’t wait to run Angels Breath in a chase after he ran a fine trial for this contest when second over course and distance in a handicap hurdle last month. He’s only finished out of the first two once in four chase starts and has an excellent chance as a Grade 2 winner over hurdles and fences.

Jack Quinlan, jockey I quite like the look of Angels Breath . Sam Thomas has his horses in great order and this chaser ran well to be second on his comeback over hurdles, which will have teed him up nicely for this. He represents a bit of value against the market principals.