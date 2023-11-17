'He will be massively dangerous off bottomweight' - our experts provide their best bets for a busy weekend
It’s Paddy Power Gold Cup day. Who wins the big one?
Rupert Bell, broadcaster I have nothing but admiration for The Real Whacker but you have to go back to the 1960s to find the last horse to carry 12st to victory. Therefore I'm going to side with Angels Breath, who wasn't a bad second over hurdles at Cheltenham in October and should be a big player off his weight.
Paul Binfield, Paddy Power Sam Thomas said he couldn’t wait to run Angels Breath in a chase after he ran a fine trial for this contest when second over course and distance in a handicap hurdle last month. He’s only finished out of the first two once in four chase starts and has an excellent chance as a Grade 2 winner over hurdles and fences.
Jack Quinlan, jockey I quite like the look of Angels Breath. Sam Thomas has his horses in great order and this chaser ran well to be second on his comeback over hurdles, which will have teed him up nicely for this. He represents a bit of value against the market principals.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- 'He's the opposite of a banker - it'll be a proper test' - our experts provide their best bets for a busy weekend
- 'I can see her running a big race at around 14-1' - who do our experts fancy on an action-packed weekend
- 'He looks to have been targeted at this' - our expert judges provide their best weekend bets
- 'He's a wonderful horse and can win again' - David Redvers joins our panel of experts to preview Champions Day
- 'He looks an excellent each-way bet' - our experts with their verdicts on the weekend action
- 'He's the opposite of a banker - it'll be a proper test' - our experts provide their best bets for a busy weekend
- 'I can see her running a big race at around 14-1' - who do our experts fancy on an action-packed weekend
- 'He looks to have been targeted at this' - our expert judges provide their best weekend bets
- 'He's a wonderful horse and can win again' - David Redvers joins our panel of experts to preview Champions Day
- 'He looks an excellent each-way bet' - our experts with their verdicts on the weekend action