OpinionThe Saturday Jury
premium

'He looks a good thing' - Richard Hoiles and Sean Levey join our panellists previewing the weekend action

Is Inspiral a good thing in Newmarket’s Sun Chariot Stakes?

Jamie Hart, Tote I’ve backed her every time she’s flopped and dodged her every time she’s won but I’m really struggling to see who can beat her in this field. Mqse De Sevigne is the obvious alternative but she grinds out a finish and won’t have the turn of foot to cope with the favourite, so I’ll take Heredia as an alternative in the Exacta.

Richard Hoiles, commentator  Memories of her defeat in last season's Falmouth Stakes at 1-7 are still a bit raw for me and she's also been beaten in a QEII as a short-priced favourite, so she's certainly not a banker. She faces a dual Group 1 winner in Mqse De Sevigne, who will probably be overpriced facing Frankie Dettori and Inspiral. I think she's a plausible alternative.

Sean Levey, jockey I ride Heredia. It made sense to supplement her after winning at Sandown last time and she’ll get her ground. She’s working really well and it looks as if there will be a bit of pace in the race, which will suit her. I expect her to be very competitive.

Published on 6 October 2023Last updated 18:29, 6 October 2023
