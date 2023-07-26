Racing Post logo
OpinionThe Saturday Jury
premium

'He can improve and gets Ryan Moore for the first time' - our jurors deliver their verdicts for a busy weekend's action

It’s Stewards’ Cup day at Goodwood. Who wins? 

Andrew Cooper, tipster Aleezdancer hopefully. I've no idea if stall two is a positive or a negative but he's unbeaten on soft ground, winning two races by a combined four lengths. He caught the eye in the last big-field sprint he contested and subsequent defeats can be forgiven.

Nick Luck, Racing TV  I'm going for Tactical at a big price. On his old form he is clearly well handicapped. He's had a breathing operation and Julie Camacho said on my podcast before Royal Ascot that she really fancied him for the Wokingham. He didn't run there but he represents a stable with a batch of good sprinters and they obviously think he is nicely treated. He'll do for me. 

Tactical: fancied by Nick Luck at a big price
Credit: Mark Cranham

Cornelius Lysaght, broadcaster Although Orazio is all the rage, I could see Charlie Hills’s other runner, Tanmawwy, going well based on two out of his three runs this season, especially with the excellent Connor Planas taking 5lb off. Summerghand is certain to give you a run for your money and Rumstar comes here off the back of fine runs in defeat at even more exalted levels.

Published on 4 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 4 August 2023
