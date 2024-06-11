The Punting Club
The Punting Club: submit your questions for a Royal Ascot special
Can Big Evs blast off in the King Charles III Stakes? Will it be boom or bust for Auguste Rodin? Who will come out on top in the Gold Cup?
Royal Ascot takes centre stage next week with punters treated to five days of spectacular action.
Looking ahead to what should be another unmissable meeting, the Punting Club returns with our resident judges on hand to discuss your questions and provide their expert views.
All you have to do is submit your questions via this link. We’ll round these up and the article will be available to read next week.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Copy
more inThe Punting Club
- The Punting Club: submit your questions for a 2024 Flat turf season special
- 'He loves heavy ground and can outrun odds of 28-1' - your Aintree Grand National festival questions answered
- The Punting Club: submit your questions for an Aintree Grand National Festival special
- 'He's the worst favourite at this year's meeting' - part two of our Cheltenham Festival Punting Club special
- 'They're both 16-1 and have the potential to shorten significantly' - part one of our Cheltenham Festival Punting Club special
more inThe Punting Club
- The Punting Club: submit your questions for a 2024 Flat turf season special
- 'He loves heavy ground and can outrun odds of 28-1' - your Aintree Grand National festival questions answered
- The Punting Club: submit your questions for an Aintree Grand National Festival special
- 'He's the worst favourite at this year's meeting' - part two of our Cheltenham Festival Punting Club special
- 'They're both 16-1 and have the potential to shorten significantly' - part one of our Cheltenham Festival Punting Club special