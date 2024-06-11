Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 SalisburyHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 SalisburyHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Punting Club

The Punting Club: submit your questions for a Royal Ascot special

Can Big Evs blast off in the King Charles III Stakes? Will it be boom or bust for Auguste Rodin? Who will come out on top in the Gold Cup?

Royal Ascot takes centre stage next week with punters treated to five days of spectacular action.

Looking ahead to what should be another unmissable meeting, the Punting Club returns with our resident judges on hand to discuss your questions and provide their expert views.

All you have to do is submit your questions via this link. We’ll round these up and the article will be available to read next week.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

inThe Punting Club

iconCopy
more inThe Punting Club
more inThe Punting Club