The best novice hurdle performance this season - do not underestimate this Grade 1 winner

Day two of the Dublin Racing Festival highlighted the ability of some very good jumps horses, while managing to muddy the waters of some divisions.

One of the better performances came from Mighty Potter (161), who won the Grade 1 novice chase by eight and a half lengths. Being run at a relatively slow pace and the proximity of runner-up Adamantly Chosen (149), who has run up to the best level here, limits the rating the winner can achieve, for all he can do better and has done previously. Mighty Potter is one of the best novice chasers seen this season and rightly heads the betting for the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in March.

Gentleman De Mee threw his name in the hat for the Champion Chase when achieving a career-best Racing Post Rating of 169 when winning the Dublin Chase. Long odds-on favourite Blue Lord (162) was seven lengths back in second and clearly did not run to his best. Gentleman De Mee's win came on the back of Editeur Du Gite's (170) Clarence House Chase success, results that leave the two-mile chase division looking wide open. That being said, if Energumene runs to the form of his Champion Chase victory last season he is still the one to beat.