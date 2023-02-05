Sandown a great test for a novice chaser - and Gerri Colombe passed with flying colours
Leighton Aspell
Gerri Colombe: Sandown winner has a big future Credit: Mark Cranham
The 2m4f start at Sandown can be a daunting proposition for a novice chaser as they immediately face the challenge of the Railway fences.
Wisely, all five riders in Saturday's Grade 1 Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase gave themselves some space leaving the tape to get a good view of the line of three fences.
There are 14 or 15 strides between fence one and fence two before a shorter ten or 11 strides between fences two and three. How you jump these three early fences will determine your early position in the race.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 5 February 2023Last updated 18:00, 5 February 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement