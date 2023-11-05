Racehorses are not balls on a roulette wheel or cards in a deck - which is why Bravemansgame fans need not be too concerned
There is no point getting older if you don’t get wiser and anybody who has worked in racing as long as I have has learned plenty of lessons along the way.
But none has been drummed into me more often, through expensive experience, than this mantra which ought to be the catchphrase of the Horseracing Betting Forum: 'Never underestimate how much a seasoned chaser or an unraced two-year-old will improve for a run'.
Racehorses are not balls on a roulette wheel or cards in a deck but real flesh and blood – plenty of it in the case of a fully grown steeplechaser, which is why they take an awful lot of tuning to reach concert pitch; even the best ones.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Tough stayer is a cracking bet for the Coral Gold Cup after promising return
- Ryan Moore proves again why he is the world's best - three things we learned this week
- Charlie Hall winners tend to have plenty more to come - which could even put Gentlemansgame in Grade 1 contention
- My 2,000 Guineas fancy's form is getting hotter and hotter - and 12-1 is still well worth taking
- Ancient Wisdom and Flooring Porter the standouts as racing's own team fever builds in run-up to Breeders' Cup
- Tough stayer is a cracking bet for the Coral Gold Cup after promising return
- Ryan Moore proves again why he is the world's best - three things we learned this week
- Charlie Hall winners tend to have plenty more to come - which could even put Gentlemansgame in Grade 1 contention
- My 2,000 Guineas fancy's form is getting hotter and hotter - and 12-1 is still well worth taking
- Ancient Wisdom and Flooring Porter the standouts as racing's own team fever builds in run-up to Breeders' Cup