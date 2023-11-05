Racehorses are not balls on a roulette wheel or cards in a deck - which is why Bravemansgame fans need not be too concerned

There is no point getting older if you don’t get wiser and anybody who has worked in racing as long as I have has learned plenty of lessons along the way.

But none has been drummed into me more often, through expensive experience, than this mantra which ought to be the catchphrase of the Horseracing Betting Forum: 'Never underestimate how much a seasoned chaser or an unraced two-year-old will improve for a run'.

Racehorses are not balls on a roulette wheel or cards in a deck but real flesh and blood – plenty of it in the case of a fully grown steeplechaser, which is why they take an awful lot of tuning to reach concert pitch; even the best ones.