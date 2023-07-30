Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Last Word
premium

Hukum continues King George boom period with high-class performance in battle of strong stayers

Saturday saw a strong running of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, featuring seven Group 1 winners and the same number with pre-race Racing Post Ratings in excess of 120.

In terms of strength in depth, the race is going through something of a boom period. The last four years have very much been a case of quality over quantity, this the largest field since Enable’s win in 2019, but each year since has seen an average pre-race RPR of more than 121.

This year Emily Upjohn and Auguste Rodin were obvious disappointments, while Luxembourg and Pyledriver weren't at their best, but Hukum and Westover served up a thrilling finish and the winner’s performance stacks up well against recent history, an RPR of 128 placing him just behind Poet’s Word (129) as the best recent older horse winner.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Matt GardnerHandicapper
Published on 30 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 30 July 2023
icon
more inThe Last Word
more inThe Last Word