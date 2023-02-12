How Scholfield’s quality and experience proved key to Betfair Hurdle victory

Good ground with good to firm in places in February doesn't happen often and every race at Newbury on Saturday was fast-run, which the jockeys would have been well aware of by the time of the Betfair Hurdle as it was the fifth race on the card.

The contest was run at a good pace, and even though the winner Aucunrisque was making it at a good gallop, everyone was attuned to the course conditions and they were right behind him and competitive from flagfall.

The first furlong was a sub 13-sec section – the first three were around the bend – and although it eased off slightly down the back straight to 13.5-sec fractions, it was run at a strong pace and was tough from the beginning.