All about the future for classy duo Gerri Colombe and Jordan Gainford

It speaks volumes for the dominance of Willie Mullins that, on day one of the Dublin Racing Festival on Saturday, his big rival in Ireland, Gordon Elliott, had to go to Sandown to get on the Grade 1 scoresheet.

It wasn't long ago that we were talking of a big four over jumps in Ireland, but this season more than ever it has felt like Mullins has opened up a gap on Elliott, Henry de Bromhead and Joseph O'Brien at the top, a feeling confirmed by the fact Mullins landed six of the eight Grade 1s on offer at Leopardstown across the weekend.

Gerri Colombe's victory in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase might have been overshadowed by events at Leopardstown but there is a chance those of us at Sandown witnessed two future stars over jumps.