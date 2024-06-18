'You hate to see real champions beaten so far' - Big Rock and Facteur Cheval left out in the cold in Queen Anne

French trainers arrived on day one of Royal Ascot with high hopes but arguably two of their biggest chances were left out on the wing and without a prayer in a disappointing start to proceedings in the Queen Anne Stakes.

Christophe Soumillon on the front-running Big Rock and Maxime Guyon aboard Facteur Cheval eschewed the rest of the field's decision to head for the stands' side rail and were left isolated in the middle of the track.

A monstrously impressive winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on deep ground last October, Big Rock's race was run by halfway, while Facteur Cheval also cracked inside the final two furlongs to finish sixth.