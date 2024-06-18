Racing Post logo
14:30 Ascot
14:30 Ascot
premium

'You hate to see real champions beaten so far' - Big Rock and Facteur Cheval left out in the cold in Queen Anne

Charyn powers clear to win the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot
Facteur Cheval (pink silks) and Big Rock were left well adrift of Charyn in the Queen AnneCredit: Patrick McCann
Play13 ran
14:30 AscotFlat Turf, Group 1
Distance: 1mClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Charyn
    fav100/30
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Docklands
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    11Maljoom
    15/2

French trainers arrived on day one of Royal Ascot with high hopes but arguably two of their biggest chances were left out on the wing and without a prayer in a disappointing start to proceedings in the Queen Anne Stakes.

Christophe Soumillon on the front-running Big Rock and Maxime Guyon aboard Facteur Cheval eschewed the rest of the field's decision to head for the stands' side rail and were left isolated in the middle of the track. 

A monstrously impressive winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on deep ground last October, Big Rock's race was run by halfway, while Facteur Cheval also cracked inside the final two furlongs to finish sixth.

France correspondent

France correspondent

