- More
'You hate to see real champions beaten so far' - Big Rock and Facteur Cheval left out in the cold in Queen Anne
- 1st5Charynfav100/30
- 2nd6Docklands10/1
- 3rd11Maljoom15/2
French trainers arrived on day one of Royal Ascot with high hopes but arguably two of their biggest chances were left out on the wing and without a prayer in a disappointing start to proceedings in the Queen Anne Stakes.
Christophe Soumillon on the front-running Big Rock and Maxime Guyon aboard Facteur Cheval eschewed the rest of the field's decision to head for the stands' side rail and were left isolated in the middle of the track.
A monstrously impressive winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on deep ground last October, Big Rock's race was run by halfway, while Facteur Cheval also cracked inside the final two furlongs to finish sixth.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Copper Horse Stakes: 'I knew he'd have a big finish in him' - it's Willie Mullins again as Belloccio strikes
- Wolferton Stakes: 'He was faultless today' - Jim Crowley takes control as Israr lands record-extending fifth success for Gosdens
- 'That's not the horse we know from Newmarket' - Notable Speech a pale imitation of Guineas hero says William Buick
- Catterick: 'I've found the key to him' - Animate finally breaks turf duck to leave Geoffrey Harker happy
- Stratford: Tom Cannon takes advantage of one ride as Theonlywayiswessex powers to victory for Alan King
- Royal Ascot betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Coral for day two's races
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day two's races
- Prince of Wales's Stakes: get £40 in Royal Ascot free bets with Betfair
- Claim over £600 in Royal Ascot free bets with these bookmaker betting offers for day two
- Royal Ascot day two betting offer: unlock £40 in free bets with Sky Bet + best bets
- Copper Horse Stakes: 'I knew he'd have a big finish in him' - it's Willie Mullins again as Belloccio strikes
- Wolferton Stakes: 'He was faultless today' - Jim Crowley takes control as Israr lands record-extending fifth success for Gosdens
- 'That's not the horse we know from Newmarket' - Notable Speech a pale imitation of Guineas hero says William Buick
- Catterick: 'I've found the key to him' - Animate finally breaks turf duck to leave Geoffrey Harker happy
- Stratford: Tom Cannon takes advantage of one ride as Theonlywayiswessex powers to victory for Alan King
- Royal Ascot betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Coral for day two's races
- William Hill Royal Ascot free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day two's races
- Prince of Wales's Stakes: get £40 in Royal Ascot free bets with Betfair
- Claim over £600 in Royal Ascot free bets with these bookmaker betting offers for day two
- Royal Ascot day two betting offer: unlock £40 in free bets with Sky Bet + best bets