'You couldn't have faulted him' - Nico de Boinville impressed as Hyland wins easily on chasing debut

Nico de Boinville was impressed with Hyland after his only ride of the day justified 11-8 favouritism when making a winning debut over fences in the feature 2m4½f Limited handicap chase.

The Nicky Henderson-trained seven-year-old, whose last win came at Cheltenham in October, had been well backed throughout the day and his task was made easier when market rival Way Out unseated Harry Cobden at the eleventh.

De Boinville kept the grey handy and the partnership pulled clear from three out to record an eased-down four-and-three-quarter-length success.

"I thought he was going to really enjoy his chasing," De Boinville told Sky Sports Racing. "He's a three-miler really, so we were probably going quicker than he wanted, but he has the scope to do it. You couldn't have faulted him."

Prince pounces

Prince Cleni won the 3m½f handicap chase on the card for the second year running for trainer Christian Williams.

The six-year-old had been pulled up in his first two starts this year, but shaped much better last time at Fontwell and was able to build on that effort off the same mark as for last year's victory.

Prince Cleni denied 5-2 favourite Big Bee Hive by a length and a quarter under the in-form Jack Tudor, who can boast a 24 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

No Catchim

Ex-pointer Catchim is a distant relation to Champion Hurdle winners Morley Street and Granville Again, and the Charles and Adam Pogson-trained

six-year-old also looks to have a bright future over jumps judged on his success in the 2m4½f maiden hurdle on his rules debut.

