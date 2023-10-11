'You can't top it' - 18-year-old rider Jamie Gambin celebrates his first winner

Jamie Gambin celebrated his first success under rules after a perfectly timed run on Enthused to land the conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle.

The 18-year-old jockey has been working for James Owen for the past four years and notched the milestone win at the seventh attempt when holding off Charles St to score by three-quarters of a length.

It was a third win in four starts for Enthused, who has finished outside the top four in only one of his last 12 starts.

"It's amazing, you can't top it," Gambin told Racing TV. "I had him in my hands the whole way and his jumping is perfect. He doesn't get much height but he's very quick and he took me to the front and off we went."

While the success was Gambin's first victory under rules, he has scored twice in point-to-points for Owen alongside riding for the trainer's successful Arabian string.

"Anything I could do the weight on I was riding for James," Gambin said. "He's given me a lot of rides and I've been with him on and off since I was 14.

"I'm just going to take things a day at a time. I don't want to dream too big and have it all fall to pieces but I've got the first dream out of the way now. It's an amazing team and they're just lovely to be around every day."

Quick Draw delivers

Nicky Henderson saddled just one runner but claimed the most emphatic win of the day when the well-fancied Quick Draw romped home by 21 lengths in the 3m handicap chase under Nico de Boinville.

