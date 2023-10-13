2023 Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap (2.40) is the day's big betting race Newmarket on Saturday afternoon, but who will come out on top in the marathon clash over 2m2f? Get the lowdown on the top contenders, including their trainers and jockeys plus big-race odds, in our comprehensive runner-by-runner guide.

2023 Cesarewitch Handicap: the full list of horses for Newmarket

1 Tashkhan

Broke his long losing run in handicap at Chester (2m2f, soft) two weeks ago from Emiyn

Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Forecast odds: 20-1

Draw: 15

2 Wordsworth

Well treated on best Group-race form; breezed home in front in Bangor maiden hurdle (soft)

Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Christian Howarth (5)

Forecast odds: 25-1

Draw: 34

3 Jackfinbar

Tried to come from way back when eighth at 50-1 in the Irish Cesarewitch (2m1f, soft)

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Forecast odds: 25-1

Draw: 31

4 Ocean Wind

Reappearance hope but well beaten since in Goodwood Cup, Ebor and a good conditions stakes

Trainer: Roger Teal

Jockey: Sean Levey

Forecast odds: 40-1

Draw: 28

5 Not So Sleepy

Two fourths and a third in recent years from three tilts at this race, despite racing freely

Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Forecast odds: 16-1

Draw: 24

6 Tritonic

Third of 19 off this mark at Royal Ascot (2m4f, good); soft ground would be a worry

Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Forecast odds: 22-1

Draw: 6

7 The Very Man

Two good runs, including an 2m Ascot win, before his form dipped in the Irish Cesarewitch

Trainer: Jessica Harrington

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Forecast odds: 28-1

Draw: 33

8 Pied Piper

High-class hurdler and his Royal Ascot run (2m4f) last year confirms he's on the shortlist

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 9-2

Draw: 22

9 M C Muldoon

Tailed off in Irish Cesarewitch (50-1, helped set the pace) on second run after long break

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Danny Tudhope

Forecast odds: 40-1

Draw: 16

10 Jesse Evans

Close fourth of 30 in Irish Cesarewitch at the Curragh (2m1f, soft) three weeks ago

Trainer: Noel Meade

Jockey: Oisin Orr

Forecast odds: 10-1

Draw: 18

11 Lot Of Joy

Bold show in Irish Cesarewitch at the Curragh (2m, yielding) last year is the positive

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: William Buick

Forecast odds: 22-1

Draw: 30

12 The Shunter

Ten-year-old with no joy over jumps lately but he can emerge as major player in good Flat handicap

Trainer: Emmet Mullins

Jockey: James Doyle

Forecast odds: 10-1

Draw: 3

13 Typewriter

Solid runs this year, including over 2m5f, but a career-best is needed

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Callum Hutchinson (3)

Forecast odds: 33-1

Draw: 27

14 Zoffee

Fourth in this last year off same mark; career-best form when pipped in Chester Cup (soft)

Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Forecast odds: 25-1

Draw: 13

15 The Grand Visir

Very well handicapped on peak ratings, including two runs back, but no win since 2019

Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Paddy Bradley (3)

Forecast odds: 66-1

Draw: 14

16 Aztec Empire

Non-runner

17 Emiyn

Second to Tashkhan at Chester was career-best form; respected despite needing better still

Trainer: Declan Carroll

Jockey: Zak Wheatley (5)

Forecast odds: 40-1

Draw: 20

18 Law Of The Sea

Tailed off in course-and-distance Trial; player if only he could recapture initial British 2023 efforts

Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Forecast odds: 40-1

Draw: 23

19 Vino Victrix

Second in this race last year on good ground off 2lb higher; soft ground is the big worry

Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Forecast odds: 12-1

Draw: 12

20 Temporize

2023 campaign demands respect; a notable negative is his 7lb rise since 2m4f Goodwood win

Trainer: Syd Hosie

Jockey: Finley Marsh

Forecast odds: 12-1

Draw: 10

21 Goshen

Very smart but enigmatic hurdler; could go well if he adapts to racing in a crowd

Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Rhys Clutterbuck

Forecast odds: 14-1

Draw: 1

22 Golden Shot

Standout form to draw 27 lengths clear at Ffos Las (1m6f, soft; 10lb higher today) two runs ago

Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott

Jockey: Luke Morris

Forecast odds: 25-1

Draw: 21

23 Blazeon Fire

Has the tools to run well if she can adapt to this higher grade and much larger field

Trainer: Roger Teal

Jockey: Trevor Whelan

Forecast odds: 25-1

Draw: 29

24 Bashful Boy

Beaten just over ten lengths when fifth in the course-and-distance Trial when last seen; not proven on soft

Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Rider tbc

Forecast odds: 50-1

Draw: 8

25 Zenon

Two good runs in summer 2020; absent until 16 days ago (finished last) but blinkers return

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Forecast odds: 28-1

Draw: 4

26 Land Of Winter

Well beaten in this in 2021 and 2022 and even further adrift in the Trial; soft may help

Trainer: Rae Guest

Jockey: Aidan Keeley (3)

Forecast odds: 100-1

Draw: 11

27 Geremia

7lb claimer recruited and they can go a lot better than big odds suggest

Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Alex Jary (7)

Forecast odds: 28-1

Draw: 25

28 Sheishybrid

Rarely seen on softer than good; otherwise looks set to go well after her course-and-distance Trial second

Trainer: Noel Meade

Jockey: Danny Sheehy (3)

Forecast odds: 20-1

Draw: 36

29 Yorkindness

Non-runner

30 Pons Aelius

Non-runner

31 Motazzen

1m6f win last time; fourth of 17 at Glorious Goodwood (2m4f, soft) from right out the back

Trainer: George Baker

Jockey: Jimmy Quinn

Forecast odds: 50-1

Draw: 9

32 Mr Escobar

Hasn't gone on in handicaps and now hooded but his luckless run at Easter is not forgotten

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Siobhan Rutledge (3)

Forecast odds: 33-1

Draw: 32

33 Wonderwall

Beaten about 11 lengths when upped to 2m on Flat handicap debut at Chester last time

Trainer: Richard Spencer

Jockey: Georgia Dobie (3)

Forecast odds: 40-1

Draw: 35

34 Grand Providence

Course-and-distance Trial win over Sheishybrid showed potential; 4lb out of the handicap but considered

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Forecast odds: 9-1

Draw: 7

Verdict: our top Cesarewitch betting tip

By Richard Austen

Jumpers may well come to the fore on soft or heavy going and The Shunter gets the vote. Golden Shot has had a runaway win on soft.

