2023 Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket: the runners, the odds, the verdict
The Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap (2.40) is the day's big betting race Newmarket on Saturday afternoon, but who will come out on top in the marathon clash over 2m2f? Get the lowdown on the top contenders, including their trainers and jockeys plus big-race odds, in our comprehensive runner-by-runner guide.
2023 Cesarewitch Handicap: the full list of horses for Newmarket
1 Tashkhan
Broke his long losing run in handicap at Chester (2m2f, soft) two weeks ago from Emiyn
Trainer: Brian Ellison
Jockey: Ben Robinson
Forecast odds: 20-1
Draw: 15
2 Wordsworth
Well treated on best Group-race form; breezed home in front in Bangor maiden hurdle (soft)
Trainer: David Pipe
Jockey: Christian Howarth (5)
Forecast odds: 25-1
Draw: 34
3 Jackfinbar
Tried to come from way back when eighth at 50-1 in the Irish Cesarewitch (2m1f, soft)
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
Forecast odds: 25-1
Draw: 31
4 Ocean Wind
Reappearance hope but well beaten since in Goodwood Cup, Ebor and a good conditions stakes
Trainer: Roger Teal
Jockey: Sean Levey
Forecast odds: 40-1
Draw: 28
5 Not So Sleepy
Two fourths and a third in recent years from three tilts at this race, despite racing freely
Trainer: Hughie Morrison
Jockey: Tom Marquand
Forecast odds: 16-1
Draw: 24
6 Tritonic
Third of 19 off this mark at Royal Ascot (2m4f, good); soft ground would be a worry
Trainer: Alan King
Jockey: Rossa Ryan
Forecast odds: 22-1
Draw: 6
RP recommends
Sky Bet are paying eight places on each-way bets on the Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket on Saturday, October 14. That's four places more than standard each-way terms and one place more than any other bookmaker. New customers can get £30 in free bets when signing up for an account. Find out more here.
7 The Very Man
Two good runs, including an 2m Ascot win, before his form dipped in the Irish Cesarewitch
Trainer: Jessica Harrington
Jockey: Kevin Stott
Forecast odds: 28-1
Draw: 33
8 Pied Piper
High-class hurdler and his Royal Ascot run (2m4f) last year confirms he's on the shortlist
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 9-2
Draw: 22
9 M C Muldoon
Tailed off in Irish Cesarewitch (50-1, helped set the pace) on second run after long break
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Danny Tudhope
Forecast odds: 40-1
Draw: 16
10 Jesse Evans
Close fourth of 30 in Irish Cesarewitch at the Curragh (2m1f, soft) three weeks ago
Trainer: Noel Meade
Jockey: Oisin Orr
Forecast odds: 10-1
Draw: 18
11 Lot Of Joy
Bold show in Irish Cesarewitch at the Curragh (2m, yielding) last year is the positive
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: William Buick
Forecast odds: 22-1
Draw: 30
12 The Shunter
Ten-year-old with no joy over jumps lately but he can emerge as major player in good Flat handicap
Trainer: Emmet Mullins
Jockey: James Doyle
Forecast odds: 10-1
Draw: 3
13 Typewriter
Solid runs this year, including over 2m5f, but a career-best is needed
Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: Callum Hutchinson (3)
Forecast odds: 33-1
Draw: 27
14 Zoffee
Fourth in this last year off same mark; career-best form when pipped in Chester Cup (soft)
Trainer: Hugo Palmer
Jockey: Robert Havlin
Forecast odds: 25-1
Draw: 13
15 The Grand Visir
Very well handicapped on peak ratings, including two runs back, but no win since 2019
Trainer: Ian Williams
Jockey: Paddy Bradley (3)
Forecast odds: 66-1
Draw: 14
16 Aztec Empire
Non-runner
17 Emiyn
Second to Tashkhan at Chester was career-best form; respected despite needing better still
Trainer: Declan Carroll
Jockey: Zak Wheatley (5)
Forecast odds: 40-1
Draw: 20
18 Law Of The Sea
Tailed off in course-and-distance Trial; player if only he could recapture initial British 2023 efforts
Trainer: Ian Williams
Jockey: Jim Crowley
Forecast odds: 40-1
Draw: 23
19 Vino Victrix
Second in this race last year on good ground off 2lb higher; soft ground is the big worry
Trainer: Hughie Morrison
Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette
Forecast odds: 12-1
Draw: 12
20 Temporize
2023 campaign demands respect; a notable negative is his 7lb rise since 2m4f Goodwood win
Trainer: Syd Hosie
Jockey: Finley Marsh
Forecast odds: 12-1
Draw: 10
21 Goshen
Very smart but enigmatic hurdler; could go well if he adapts to racing in a crowd
Trainer: Gary Moore
Jockey: Rhys Clutterbuck
Forecast odds: 14-1
Draw: 1
22 Golden Shot
Standout form to draw 27 lengths clear at Ffos Las (1m6f, soft; 10lb higher today) two runs ago
Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott
Jockey: Luke Morris
Forecast odds: 25-1
Draw: 21
23 Blazeon Fire
Has the tools to run well if she can adapt to this higher grade and much larger field
Trainer: Roger Teal
Jockey: Trevor Whelan
Forecast odds: 25-1
Draw: 29
24 Bashful Boy
Beaten just over ten lengths when fifth in the course-and-distance Trial when last seen; not proven on soft
Trainer: David Pipe
Jockey: Rider tbc
Forecast odds: 50-1
Draw: 8
25 Zenon
Two good runs in summer 2020; absent until 16 days ago (finished last) but blinkers return
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Saffie Osborne
Forecast odds: 28-1
Draw: 4
26 Land Of Winter
Well beaten in this in 2021 and 2022 and even further adrift in the Trial; soft may help
Trainer: Rae Guest
Jockey: Aidan Keeley (3)
Forecast odds: 100-1
Draw: 11
27 Geremia
7lb claimer recruited and they can go a lot better than big odds suggest
Trainer: Jim Goldie
Jockey: Alex Jary (7)
Forecast odds: 28-1
Draw: 25
28 Sheishybrid
Rarely seen on softer than good; otherwise looks set to go well after her course-and-distance Trial second
Trainer: Noel Meade
Jockey: Danny Sheehy (3)
Forecast odds: 20-1
Draw: 36
29 Yorkindness
Non-runner
30 Pons Aelius
Non-runner
31 Motazzen
1m6f win last time; fourth of 17 at Glorious Goodwood (2m4f, soft) from right out the back
Trainer: George Baker
Jockey: Jimmy Quinn
Forecast odds: 50-1
Draw: 9
32 Mr Escobar
Hasn't gone on in handicaps and now hooded but his luckless run at Easter is not forgotten
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Siobhan Rutledge (3)
Forecast odds: 33-1
Draw: 32
33 Wonderwall
Beaten about 11 lengths when upped to 2m on Flat handicap debut at Chester last time
Trainer: Richard Spencer
Jockey: Georgia Dobie (3)
Forecast odds: 40-1
Draw: 35
34 Grand Providence
Course-and-distance Trial win over Sheishybrid showed potential; 4lb out of the handicap but considered
Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: Hayley Turner
Forecast odds: 9-1
Draw: 7
Verdict: our top Cesarewitch betting tip
By Richard Austen
Jumpers may well come to the fore on soft or heavy going and The Shunter gets the vote. Golden Shot has had a runaway win on soft.
Read these next:
Confirmed runners and riders for the 2023 Dewhurst Stakes and Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket - plus a free bet
2023 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket: assessing the top contenders for Saturday's big juvenile race
Who will win the 2023 Dewhurst at Newmarket based on previous trends?
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
- ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the nine races on ITV and ITV4 on Cesarewitch day at Newmarket
- Six key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newmarket and Chelmsford on Saturday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
- ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the nine races on ITV and ITV4 on Cesarewitch day at Newmarket
- Six key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Newmarket and Chelmsford on Saturday