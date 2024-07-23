Winning Point proves the ace to enhance Sir Michael Stoute's sublime track record

Sir Michael Stoute's terrific record at the all-weather circuit continued when Winning Point got off the mark in the 6f fillies' novice.

The Saeed Suhail-owned three-year-old finished down the field on her debut at Haydock, but put her best foot forward when chasing down American Fashion to win by a length and three-quarters. Her success took Stoute's strike-rate on the track's synthetic surface in the last five years to 29 per cent.

Winning jockey Richard Kingscote, whose 2022 Derby success came in Suhail's silks on Desert Crown, told Sky Sports Racing: "She's put in some good pieces of work, but I probably should've taken a lead at Haydock.

"Today was much simpler and while she didn't feel completely at home on the track, I hope there's more to come from her. She managed well today and she might still be a little bit weak, but found more for pressure. I wouldn't be in a rush to go up in trip just yet."

Winning Point also ended a 437-day wait for a winner at the track for Kingscote.

Felicity fires in

Felicity , a 325,000gns purchase for Wathnan Racing, belatedly got off the mark in the 6f fillies' handicap.

Winning jockey James Doyle said: "She's a tricky one who thinks she's a bit faster than she actually is. She took a bit of managing, but she's getting the hang of things."

Strong form

Imperial Cult's impressive win in the 1m4f classified stakes took trainers Rachel Cook and John Bridger's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 30 per cent.

