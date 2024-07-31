Racing Post logo
William Buick issues a powerful rallying cry after Notable Speech proves the doubters wrong

The Breeders' Cup Mile could be a future target for Notable Speech
Notable Speech thunders past Goodwood's winning line to land the Sussex StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Play5 ran
15:35 GoodwoodFlat Turf, Group 1
Distance: 1mClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    5Notable Speech
    3/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Maljoom
    11/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Facteur Cheval
    5/1

At just before 12.30pm, William Buick and Ryan Moore arrived at Goodwood together. They made their way down the horsewalk before crossing the paddock and entering the weighing room, side by side, matching strides. Come the Qatar Sussex Stakes, it was all very different.

Excellence is exhilarating, for those who see it and, even more so, if you happen to be entwined with the moment. Buick certainly knows that rush of excitement. Notable Speech delivered it to him three times through the winter when unleashing a searing turn of foot on the Kempton sand. Even better was what he did in the 2,000 Guineas, yet for an expression of sheer brilliance, this thrilling display on the Downs was the Godolphin star at his finest.

The blip on his record remains inexplicable but a great athlete should be remembered for the good days, not the bad ones. Bookmakers and punters largely felt different, for the Classic hero and subsequent St James's Palace Stakes sixth was sent off at 3-1 having been no bigger than 13-8 just a few hours earlier.

