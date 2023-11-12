'We've got everything except the winner's rug' - Gran Diose gives all out in front but it's Grandeur Nature that claims the prize

There are occasions when a valiant effort in defeat will last every bit as long in the memory as the glory of the winner, and those who saw the giant Gran Diose blazing away at the head of a testing Prix la Haye Jousselin will feel that way.

In a sense we had seen this film before – little more than an hour earlier when 20-year-old Leo-Paul Brechet had galvanised Amy Du Kiff into running down the tearaway Jazzy Senam in the Grade 1 for four-year-old chasers. But unlike Hollywood, sport offers the hope of a different outcome.

Gran Diose met the 'Juge de Paix' ditch on the wrong stride halfway down the back straight but he was still 15 lengths clear turning for home, with Grandeur Nature the only danger. Unfortunately for James Reveley and trainer Louisa Carberry, their grey stalker is a horse with almost bottomless reserves of stamina, and the die was cast soon after a tired-looking leap at the last.

Carberry said: "He gave a lot there and probably didn’t jump quite as well as he does when he’s got another horse for company. He was looking around a bit. It’s a shame because he really led them a merry dance there, but Grandeur Nature is a horse that often has the last word close home."

Gran Diose is entered in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton over three and a half furlongs shorter than the Haye Jousselin, although whether he will be ready to go again in six weeks time remains to be seen.

The supporters of Gran Diose were identifiable at Auteuil by their black and orange rosettes and afterwards co-owner Frederic Hinderze was beaming with pride, despite the heartbreaking nature of the defeat.

"Arnaud Chaille-Chaille has done a fantastic job with Grandeur Nature and there can only be one winner," said Hinderze. "We’ll be back in May [for the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris]. We were worried about having to step him up in trip and today he showed that, even in heavy ground, he stays.

Grandeur Nature completes a memorable weekend for Gaetan Masure and Arnaud Chaille-Chaille in winning the G1 Prix La Haye Jousselin

"And a word for Louisa and Philip Carberry, whose work has been exceptional. The only thing we leave without today is the winner’s rug. But to come second in a Grade 1 with a homebred is extraordinary."

Grandeur Nature came into this race with the highest rating – he was second in this race 12 months ago – but was making his first start since April, while victory capped a remarkable weekend for jockey Gaetan Masure and trainer Arnaud Chaille-Chaille.

Owner and breeder Nicolas de Lageneste said: "It was a gamble but when Arnaud is confident, that’s pretty reassuring. After the second last I could see Gran Diose was getting tired and I began to think there was hope. When he wasn’t great at the last I really thought we had a chance of running him down, and so we roared him home.

"Grandeur Nature stays very well but it’s no easy thing to bring a horse straight here in top form, it’s the work of a goldsmith."

Read this next:

'He just does everything so effortlessly' - Il Est Francais books Grade 1 tilt at Kempton after impressive Auteuil win

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.