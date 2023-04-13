'We've finally got it right' - Robert Walford rewarded as Hititi completes hat-trick

Robert Walford is confident he has finally found the correct trip for Hititi, who completed a hat-trick in the feature 3m handicap hurdle.

The six-year-old had raced over distances ranging from 2m-2m5½f in ten previous starts over hurdles and although he was successful at Exeter and Wincanton last month, Walford is excited for the future after seeing him take the step up to three miles with ease.

Walford said: “He seems to stay forever. How I got the trip so wrong for so long I don’t know, but we’ve finally got it right. We’ll probably go chasing with him next year.”

Hititi’s victory handed Walford his 17th success of the season with the trainer enjoying a career-best campaign, having previously beat his best of 15 from last term.

He said: “We only have 18 horses to run in the yard and we’ve had 17 winners, so we’re all happy.”

Post-race drama

Paul Nicholls’ only winner of the day came courtesy of Iliko D'Olivate in the 2m½f novice hurdle, but the trainer missed out on a double in the stewards’ room.

Interference between the Nicholls-trained Sandalwood and Picks Lad, who was second past the post, on the final bend in the 3m novice handicap hurdle caused Picks Lad to lose momentum. Sandalwood then drifted left-handed after the last hurdle and forced his opponent off his intended line.

After the race, placings were revised and Sandalwood's rider Tom Buckley was handed a four-day suspension for careless riding.

Perfect timing

Harry Fry has two live chances at the Grand National meeting at Aintree on Friday and will head there full of confidence after winning with both of his runners at the Somerset venue.

Sir Ivan edged out Bob And Co to land the opening 2m7f hunters’ chase before Geezer Rockstar completed the double when making a winning rules debut in the closing bumper.

