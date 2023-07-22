'We’re on target for a good season' - Milton Harris praises team as Pyramid Place contributes to double

Milton Harris praised his team after an across-the-card double – headlined by Pyramid Place winning the feature Crystal Cup here – helped him move up to second in the jumps trainers' championship.

Nadim followed up in the 2m½f handicap hurdle at Market Rasen as the trainer registered his 21st winner of the season, and now he sits only behind Fergal O’Brien in the table.

Although still early in the campaign, Harris was pleased to continue his good form and played it down to having a solid team.

He said: "The industry is, as we are, struggling for staff and we’re trying to build a team. It’s not just me, you’re only as good as who you have, and my assistant Tony Charlton deserves a mention.

"It’s not as easy as we’d like it sometimes, but things are going well and we’re on target for a good season.

"We’ve nice winter horses to come and some real prospects, but maybe not as much as some of the bigger yards. We’ve between 80-90 in our care so it’d be nice if we can get to 30 winners before the end of the summer."

Also paying credit to Harry Reed, who rode Pyramid Place to victory, Harris added: "I’m delighted for Harry because he’s having a good start to the season after having a difficult year or two. Once you ride out your claim it can be tough and it’s all about confidence."

Wide-margin success

Odds-on favourite Kinbara registered a second successive 18-length victory when landing the 2m6f novice hurdle.

Having won at Wexford earlier this month, the John McConnell-trained five-year-old was sent off at 2-9 and finished clear of Jeepydoff Meel.

