Sale price no burden for impressive Weatherbys Super Sprint winner Relief Rally

Relief Rally, who was the most expensively bought runner in the field for the Weatherbys Super Sprint, won like one of the race’s better graduates as she powered through the Newbury mud on Saturday.

The hot favourite, who had been beaten a nose in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot last time, was quite close to the £65,000 price limit for the unusual conditions of this race, having cost 58,000gns at the Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale last September.

Purchase sum, however, equates to weight and the diminutive Relief Rally was required to carry 9st over the five furlongs, less than only four colts but more than quite a few more cheaply bought other male rivals. It was just 1lb lighter than the burden carried by the outstanding filly Tiggy Wiggy nine years ago.

With a first prize of nearly £123,000 banked here and the prospects of next month’s Sky Bet Lowther Stakes among a host of other major sprints, she represents a very fine buy for Highflyer Bloodstock on behalf of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

As a daughter of Tally-Ho’s Kodiac, who was standing for a fee of €65,000 at the time of Relief Rally’s conception, she was not the best of returns for her breeder, Canice Farrell of Knockatrina House Stud, who has produced a string of decent racehorses out of his broodmare Kathoe, an unraced daughter of Fayruz.

Her other black-type performer out of five winners is Relief Rally’s full-brother Koropick, the useful sprinter who won the Group 3 Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle. Kathoe, who is 20 now, most recently visited Starman and if she get can any more foals to market, they should have now become eminently more valuable.

