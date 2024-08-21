- More
'We're not hyping, we're just telling the truth' - smarting Coolmore prove City Of Troy plaudits are justified
They said he was their Frankel. This time he was ridden like Frankel.
What City Of Troy did on a magnificent York afternoon was a different sort of front-running tour de force to the one we watched with jaws to the floor at Newmarket. Yet just as Frankel's 2,000 Guineas reigns supreme amongst his catalogue of triumphs, so, too, does this mighty success in the Juddmonte International become City Of Troy's defining performance. For now, at least.
For Coolmore, Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore, this was their perfect day, one that had been moving along wonderfully well even before the Knavesmire's signature prize came along.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Tactical mastery and raw talent made this a one-sided Juddmonte International
- There is something strangely intoxicating about seeing a horse make all in the most anticipated race of the season
- York: 'This is magnificent' - six-horse trainer Pat O'Donnell strikes with Extensio and sets sights on Royal Ascot
- City Of Troy takes form to next level to match Aidan O'Brien's best Juddmonte International winners on ratings
- Carlisle: 'It wasn't too much of a shock' - 25-1 maiden winner kickstarts double for in-form Oisin McSweeney
- Bag £40 in Sky Bet free horse racing bets for day two of York's Ebor festival
- Betfred York Ebor festival betting offer: get £50 in free bets for day two
- Get 50-1 odds for Ryan Moore to ride a winner today: Sky Bet York Ebor festival day one free bets
- Best York Ebor festival day one betting offers: get a total of £290 from the leading bookmakers plus 50-1 odds on Ryan Moore to ride a winner today
- BetMGM York Ebor festival betting offer: get £60 in bonuses for day one's races
- Tactical mastery and raw talent made this a one-sided Juddmonte International
- There is something strangely intoxicating about seeing a horse make all in the most anticipated race of the season
- York: 'This is magnificent' - six-horse trainer Pat O'Donnell strikes with Extensio and sets sights on Royal Ascot
- City Of Troy takes form to next level to match Aidan O'Brien's best Juddmonte International winners on ratings
- Carlisle: 'It wasn't too much of a shock' - 25-1 maiden winner kickstarts double for in-form Oisin McSweeney
- Bag £40 in Sky Bet free horse racing bets for day two of York's Ebor festival
- Betfred York Ebor festival betting offer: get £50 in free bets for day two
- Get 50-1 odds for Ryan Moore to ride a winner today: Sky Bet York Ebor festival day one free bets
- Best York Ebor festival day one betting offers: get a total of £290 from the leading bookmakers plus 50-1 odds on Ryan Moore to ride a winner today
- BetMGM York Ebor festival betting offer: get £60 in bonuses for day one's races