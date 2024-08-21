'We're not hyping, we're just telling the truth' - smarting Coolmore prove City Of Troy plaudits are justified

They said he was their Frankel . This time he was ridden like Frankel.

What City Of Troy did on a magnificent York afternoon was a different sort of front-running tour de force to the one we watched with jaws to the floor at Newmarket. Yet just as Frankel's 2,000 Guineas reigns supreme amongst his catalogue of triumphs, so, too, does this mighty success in the Juddmonte International become City Of Troy's defining performance. For now, at least.

For Coolmore, Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore, this was their perfect day, one that had been moving along wonderfully well even before the Knavesmire's signature prize came along.