'We're getting there' - Katie Scott closing in on last year's personal-best total as Curious River comes good

Katie Scott broke new ground as she closed in on a new personal-best total of winners for the year, when landing the 5f juvenile maiden with Curious Rover.

Scott is within two of 2022's career high of 17 after her colt, who had been placed over 7f and then 6f, made it third time lucky on this drop to the minimum trip, scoring comfortably from the front under Sam James.

"We had 17 winners last year so we're getting there," said the Galashiels trainer, who had her first success on the Flat in 2018.

"That was our first two-year-old winner, which was something I wanted to tick off this year, although we've only had a handful of two-year-olds."

Curious Rover was bought for just €3,000 as a yearling, and Scott said: "He's a nice horse. He didn't show as much speed as that when we first got him so we started him off over a bit further, but he's probably a right sprinter.

"He's learned his job nicely and progressed each time so it's perfect. We'll probably look for something under a penalty now – he's going to get a stiff enough mark."

The trainer also believes "everything should suit" stable star Gweedore when he bids to complete a hat-trick at Thirsk on Friday.

James went on to take the 5f handicap on Dickieburd, who was the 17th winner of the best season to date for trainer Craig Lidster.

Sam England, who is mainly jumps-based, equalled her most successful Flat campaign when Hot Scoop gave her a third triumph of 2023 in division two of the classified stakes

Big result for Bethell

Ed Bethell has already smashed his personal-best total of winners for the year, but it did no harm to reach 35 for 2023 just as the yearling sales are getting into full swing.

Bethell was at Goffs in Doncaster, where he bought a "lovely" Ardaad filly on Tuesday, as Big Cheese took the 1m6f handicap, and he said: "It's a fine time of year to be putting my name in lights!"

The four-year-old, the first winner Bethell has trained for Lord Halifax, was blinkered for the first time, but the trainer said: "I'm not sure what made the difference today.

"He's quite quirky but he's always shown that he has a level of ability and it was the worst race he's ever run in today. It looks like I'll have to try and back him next week with a penalty."

Mezzo forte

Not many big-money buys make their debut at Catterick and the £8,000 novice was unlikely to have been the intended launchpad when Mezzo Soprano fetched €360,000 at the Arqana breeze-up in May of last year.

But the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained filly made a winning, if belated, start by landing this 7f contest smoothly by two and a quarter lengths at 4-7.

Jockey PJ McDonald rode the winner in the colours of Doreen Tabor, and said: "She hasn't beaten a whole lot but she beat them comfortably.

"She felt nice. She broke well and she travelled well and kept going. She'll have tougher tests ahead of her."

