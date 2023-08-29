'She's been great for the yard' - Baez holds on to complete hat-trick in Portobello Cup

Jim Goldie praised winning jockey Shane Gray after Baez landed the feature Portobello Cup and completed a hat-trick in the process.

The four-year-old had demonstrated consistent form since joining Goldie from Keith Dalgleish in May, and followed up last month's wins at Catterick and York.

It was a thrilling conclusion to the 2m2f handicap, with Baez denying Simple Star by a neck, to the delight of the filly's trainer.

Goldie said: “Shane gave her a nice ride. He was aware it might be tactical when sat close to the pace, which was probably key to the race.

“She stayed well and although the Dianne Sayer horse [Simple Star] came with a nice run, I always felt we'd hold on because she kept going that little bit more.”

Baez has finished in the first three on all seven of her starts for Goldie and holds an entry for Newmarket's Cesarewitch in October.

Goldie added: “She’s been great for the yard but whether we’ll get her a run in the Cesarewitch is a different matter.”

Johnston joy

Love De Vega registered a second success in a row in the 7f handicap for Charlie Johnston, who enjoyed a double as well as Group success in Germany.

The four-year-old followed on from Gone Rogue , who won the opening 7f maiden under Jason Hart. It was the first part of a double for the jockey, who also struck with Blue Moon Baby in the 5f nursery.

Earlier in the day, Johnston achieved Group 3 glory at Baden-Baden as Carolina Reaper scored in the 150th Zukunfts-Rennen.

