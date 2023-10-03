'We're always looking for black type if we can get it' - talented Sirona bounces back to winning form

Charlie Johnston believes he has finally found the key to the talented Sirona , who relished the drop in trip to land the feature 7f handicap.

Sirona looked destined for big things after winning two of her first three starts, including a Listed race in Germany, but hasn't been at her best at trips ranging from a mile to 1m3½f.

However, the three-year-old travelled superbly well over the shorter distance here under Joe Fanning before getting the better of the David O'Meara-trained Autumn Festival in a tight finish.

"We're very pleased," said Johnston. "She ran well for a long way last time and Joe felt that coming back to seven furlongs would be a positive, and that's how it played out.

"We were trying her over a bit further earlier in the year and we've gradually worked our way back in trip. Hopefully, at last, we've found the key, which is good.

"She got back up again in the final strides and saw it out strongly. Seven furlongs on this autumn ground is her trip."

Johnston didn't rule out a return to a higher grade, with the trainer adding: "She's won off 90-odd and we're always looking for more black type if we can get it."

Fahey double

Golden Strike , who was bought for 135,000gns at the Tattersalls Guineas sale in May, put his debut experience to good use when justifying odds-on favouritism in the 6f maiden.

His victory under Oisin Orr kickstarted a double for the jockey and trainer Richard Fahey, whose Hartswood got up close home to land the 1m2f handicap.

Super Scott

Katie Scott passed her previous best seasonal tally when Sacred Falls landed the 6f handicap to give the trainer her 18th winner of the season.

