Reportstoday
15:45 Leicester

'We'll have some fun with her' - Lincoln Rockstar continues winning streak for Ivan Furtado

Ivan Furtado: trainer of Funky Town Pinkie and Rock N Roll Pinkie
Ivan Furtado: Lincoln Rockstar proving to be a star for his yardCredit: Laura Green
Play8 ran
15:45 LeicesterFlat Turf, Handicap
Distance: 1m 4fClass: 6
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Lincoln Rockstar
    fav2/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Spring Chorus
    5/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Angelica K
    12/1

Lincoln Rockstar continued her remarkable resurgence for trainer Ivan Furtado when bolting up in the 1m4f handicap.

The four-year-old won just once from 15 starts when trained by Charlie Johnston and David O'Meara, but landed a third success from just five runs for Furtado with a six-length victory under Marco Ghiani.

Furtado told Racing TV: "We knew she was really well but we weren't expecting that. She usually just does enough but she's put six behind them! She hit a flat spot during the race but we didn't expect she'd pick up in the way she did.

"She's entered at Musselburgh on Tuesday but we'll see how she comes out of this. We had a few races planned but the handicapper might take her off that. We'll have some fun with her."

Ghiani, who has a 75 per cent strike-rate when teaming up with Lincoln Rockstar, said: "When she went back on the bridle again at the two-furlong pole I thought this is great! She usually comes really late but picked up so well today."

Ombudsman on the ball

Fresh after his 100th Group or Grade 1 winner last weekend, William Buick continued his red-hot run when Ombudsman made light work of the 1m2f novice.

Sent off the 1-5 favourite, the three-year-old took Buick's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 29 per cent.

Diamonds delivers

Brian Meehan registered his first winner since his Royal Ascot double when Hackney Diamonds made all in the 7f nursery.

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Reporter

Published on inReports

Last updated

