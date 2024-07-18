'We'll have some fun with her' - Lincoln Rockstar continues winning streak for Ivan Furtado

Lincoln Rockstar continued her remarkable resurgence for trainer Ivan Furtado when bolting up in the 1m4f handicap.

The four-year-old won just once from 15 starts when trained by Charlie Johnston and David O'Meara, but landed a third success from just five runs for Furtado with a six-length victory under Marco Ghiani.

Furtado told Racing TV: "We knew she was really well but we weren't expecting that. She usually just does enough but she's put six behind them! She hit a flat spot during the race but we didn't expect she'd pick up in the way she did.

"She's entered at Musselburgh on Tuesday but we'll see how she comes out of this. We had a few races planned but the handicapper might take her off that. We'll have some fun with her."

Ghiani, who has a 75 per cent strike-rate when teaming up with Lincoln Rockstar, said: "When she went back on the bridle again at the two-furlong pole I thought this is great! She usually comes really late but picked up so well today."

Ombudsman on the ball

Fresh after his 100th Group or Grade 1 winner last weekend, William Buick continued his red-hot run when Ombudsman made light work of the 1m2f novice.

Sent off the 1-5 favourite, the three-year-old took Buick's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 29 per cent.

Diamonds delivers

Brian Meehan registered his first winner since his Royal Ascot double when Hackney Diamonds made all in the 7f nursery.

